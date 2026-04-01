FREELANDER Global Debut: Concept Car Concept 97 Stuns The World

MENAFN - GetNews)The new FREELANDER brand made its global debut in grand style today, with its show car, Concept 97, dazzling the audience. Born from the strategic collaboration between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover, FREELANDER has reemerged as a premium technology EV brand, stepping boldly into the global premium electric vehicle market.







FREELANDER – which features its brand new architecture and collaborations with top-tier partners including Huawei, CATL, and Qualcomm – is a premium SUV with cutting-edge intelligence and global competitiveness. The brand plans to launch a family of new models within five years, in key global markets. This year, it aims to establish a high-quality service network in China with 100 stores across 60 cities.







At the launch event, distinguished guests from around the globe gathered to witness this milestone,JLR Global Chief Procurement Officer and JLR China President Pan Qing, JLR China CEO Tim Howard, JLR Global FREELANDER Managing Director Adam Constable, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. Chairman Yin Tongyue and Chery JLR Automotive Co., Ltd. Chairman Qi Shilong. Key supply chain partners from Huawei, CATL, Qualcomm, and top-tier dealers, also attended, highlighting FREELANDER's strong appeal in the premium tech ecosystem.

FREELANDER, Redefining premium

New FREELANDER:

The new-era FREELANDER is a premium EV brand jointly developed by Chery Group and JLR as part of their successful 12-year joint venture. It represents a new model of forward-looking strategic collaboration, combining Chery's advanced Chinese technology with JLR's expertise in world class design and the spirit and DNA of the original 1997 FREELANDER.

FREELANDER has evolved into an independent premium EV technology brand, ushering in a new era of global premium redefinition.

Brand Strategy:

FREELANDER has established a fully integrated operations system including: Global Headquarters in Shanghai, Shanghai FREELANDER Design Hub, Suzhou R&D Institute and Changshu CJLR intelligent Manufacturing Facility, with nearly 5,000 global experts. This layout allows the brand shape the global premium EV market from China to the world.

FREELANDER's global brand strategy comprises a new approach:

1. New Positioning: Into a fully independent brand with standalone operations.

2. New Energy: premium SUV EVs, all models electrified and intelligently equipped.

3. New Business Model: The new model of collaboration leverages both parties' complementary strengths

4. New Manufacturing: 3 billion CNY invested in Changshu Intelligence Manufacturing Facility to add EV production lines, ensuring global top-tier quality.

5. New Starting Point: All-new, and independent design language, product lineup, and FREELANDER operations team.

Brand origins:

The name was derived from 'Freedom' (state of being unrestricted and able to move easily) and 'Lander' (a space probe for the moon or a planet).

Iconic Symbol:

FREELANDER's signature rear triangle window has been elevated into the new FREELANDER brand graphic, symbolizing openness to a broader world. The F and L contours encode the brand's spirit and structure.

Freelander appeal focuses on design, human technology and SUV driving comfort:



Expressive & joyful design Human-centric intelligence & wider digital experience

Target Audience:

FREELANDER's audience includes adherents of its philosophy, self-rewarding achievers, independent opinion leaders, and lifestyle dreamers pursuing inner freedom. They value experiences beyond standard life and crave new perspectives.

Concept 97: Advanced technology meets bold design that is unmistakably Freelander

Freelander Concept 97 builds on its unique heritage. Elements like the expressive triangular window graphics, rounded surfacing and protective elements show a clear lineage to the 1997 original.







It embraces new technology through design, with advanced exterior lighting, immersive digital experiences and human centric intelligence.

Freelander combines expressive contemporary design with technological sophistication, which makes it truly distinct in the NEV tech premium market







Interior:

The interior of Concept 97 offers a feeling of protection and comfort, designed to be inviting and full of character.

- A low dashboard elevates the cockpit, offering great visibility and a generous sense of space

- It balances an immersive digital experience with tactile forms and materials, A space that is both rich in technology and distinctly Freelander

- Wraparound padding envelops the third row, creating a lounge environment with exceptional comfort

- A retractable cloth roof and rear window evoke a sense of adventure

- Expressive colour and characterful ultra-premium woven textiles enrich the space and inspire joy

Freelander Design Hub Director Phil Simmons said:“The new FREELANDER brand world and Concept 97 show car demonstrate a bold and individual approach to design which, combined with innovative Chinese technology, is intended to make customers fall in love with the FREELANDER brand.”

“Concept 97 is designed for the urban outdoors, retaining an off-road spirit while embracing city life. It celebrates freedom, individuality and joy.”

Global Tech Leadership

FREELANDER partners with Huawei, CATL, and Qualcomm, aiming to achieve global leadership in assisted driving, intelligent cabin, and battery.

(Configurations of Huawei & CATL are only available in specific regions.)

3-Billion CNY Intelligent Manufacturing Base Upgrade & “New Retail” Network

All models produced at CJLR Intelligent Manufacturing Base, a global benchmark for advanced, efficient production. 3 billion CNY invested in EV intelligent lines to meet world-class quality.

FREELANDER introduces a new retail model in China: no inventory pressure, full authorization on sales, delivery, service; fewer dealers, more stores; turning heavy-asset dealers into light-asset service partners.

First batch in China: 50 Chinese cities, 60+ stores, 80% premium dealers. Goal: 60 Chinese cities, 100 stores by end of 2026, delivering premium tech experiences to more users.

FREELANDER poised to reshape the global premium EV landscape and lead the intelligent electric era with a new legend.

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