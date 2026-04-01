Cloudwave Rebrands To Neonnow As It Launches Partner-Led AI CX Platform Across 170 Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sydney-founded technology company CloudWave has rebranded to NeonNow as it rolls out a partner-led customer experience platform across 170 countries, enabling resellers and managed service providers to deliver AI-driven communications without upfront infrastructure investment.

The rebrand marks a shift from a regional cloud communications provider to a global, usage-based platform model, allowing partners to generate recurring revenue while avoiding the complexity of managing multiple vendors and integration layers.

Headquartered in Sydney, NeonNow has rapidly expanded its international footprint, with new offices established in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and New Zealand, as it positions itself for accelerated global growth.

The platform consolidates customer engagement, communications, and deployment into a single system, allowing partners to deliver voice, messaging, and AI-driven interactions without managing multiple vendors or integration layers.

Channel partners can commercialise the platform through a recurring revenue model linked to customer usage, with the option to manage implementation and support internally or leverage NeonNow's delivery infrastructure.

This approach removes the need for upfront capital investment and reduces training requirements, enabling partners to scale services across regions with standardised delivery.

The shift comes as small and mid-sized enterprises increasingly seek enterprise-grade customer engagement capability without the cost and complexity of fragmented technology stacks.

This is reflected in projections that the global market for AI-led customer experience will grow from US$17.75 billion in 2025 to US$22.67 billion in 2026, increasing demand for platforms that support integrated, scalable delivery models.

Over the past two years, NeonNow has restructured its technology, delivery, and support functions into a unified platform architecture, enabling seamless onboarding, deployment, and management through a single, product-led ecosystem.

Key platform capabilities include:

Integrated onboarding that embeds solution design and deployment within the core product

Consolidated customer experience and communications infrastructure in one platform

Deployment across more than 170 countries with 24/7 support

Alignment with regional security, compliance, and regulatory requirements

Standardised delivery and administration to reduce operational complexity and cost

The platform currently supports over 200 customers globally across enterprise, SMB, and government sectors, handling billions of interactions annually.

Built on Amazon Web Services infrastructure and integrated with Twilio's communications technology, NeonNow enables voice, messaging, and AI-driven interactions through a unified system.

The rebrand reflects a broader shift in how customer experience technology is developed and delivered through the channel, according to Michael Powrie.

Michael Powrie, founder & CEO of NeonNow, said:“The rebrand signals a broader transformation in how the company builds, bends, and delivers technology in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

“For our channel partners, this shift is about removing the complexity that has traditionally slowed deployment and limited scale across markets.

“We have rebuilt the platform so partners can deliver customer engagement services globally through a single system, maintain compliance across jurisdictions, and generate recurring revenue without the need for fragmented infrastructure”

Jason Stirling, Director of NeonNow, said:“Businesses operating across multiple markets require systems that can adapt to local regulatory and security requirements without increasing operational burden.

“By embedding onboarding and delivery within the product, we have shifted to a platform-led model that enables faster deployment and consistency across regions.

“This positions NeonNow to support organisations with a single system that maintains control, compliance, and operational efficiency.”

