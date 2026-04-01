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Correia Brothers Moving & Storage Expands Services Across Connecticut, Now Serving Hartford, Waterbury, And Norwalk.
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Correia Brothers Moving & Storage, a trusted moving and storage provider serving Southern New England since 2009, has officially announced the expansion of its residential and commercial moving services across the state of Connecticut. The company now serves Hartford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Bridgeport, Stamford, West Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwich, Groton, Tolland, Mansfield, Vernon, Willimantic, Columbia, and surrounding communities throughout the state.
With over 15 years of experience relocating families and businesses, Correia Brothers has established itself as one of the most trusted Rhode Island movers in the region. The expansion into Connecticut marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its footprint across Southern New England and solidify its position as the go-to moving company for families and businesses throughout the tri-state area.
Meeting Growing Demand in Connecticut
The decision to expand into Connecticut comes in response to increasing demand from Connecticut residents seeking a moving company with a proven track record in the New England region. As more families and businesses relocate between Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, Correia Brothers recognized an opportunity to serve a market that has long needed a trustworthy, full-service moving provider with deep roots in the area.
Connecticut's housing market continues to attract new residents relocating from New York City and the Greater Boston area, and the demand for Connecticut movers has grown steadily as a result. Young professionals, growing families, and retirees alike are making the move to Connecticut communities like Stamford, Norwalk, and West Hartford, drawn by relatively lower housing costs, strong school systems, and easy access to major employment corridors along the I-95 and I-91 corridors.
Correia Brothers is positioned to meet that demand with a fleet of fully equipped moving trucks, trained and experienced crews, and a customer-first approach that has earned the company a 4.8 out of 5.0 average rating across hundreds of verified customer reviews. The company's expansion into Connecticut is not simply about geographic growth -- it is about bringing a standard of service to Connecticut residents that they may not have experienced with other regional movers.
Full-Service Moving and Storage Solutions
Correia Brothers offers a comprehensive range of moving services designed to meet the needs of every customer, whether they are moving across town, across the state, or across state lines. Services include residential moving, commercial and office relocation, packing and unpacking, furniture assembly and disassembly, loading and unloading assistance, and secure storage solutions.
For residential customers, Correia Brothers provides white-glove service from the first phone call through to the final box being placed in the new home. Every move begins with a detailed consultation to understand the scope of the job, the timeline, and any special requirements the customer may have. From there, the team builds a customized moving plan designed to minimize disruption and ensure that everything arrives safely and on schedule.
For commercial customers, Correia Brothers understands that time is money. Office relocations and business moves are handled with precision and efficiency, with crews trained to work around business hours where needed to minimize downtime. The company has experience relocating offices of all sizes, from single-room startups to multi-floor corporate suites, and brings the same level of care to commercial jobs as it does to residential ones.
One of the company's most popular offerings is its one month of free storage with every move -- a promotion that has helped hundreds of New England families manage the transition between homes without the added stress of storage costs. For customers who need extra time between a move-out and move-in date, or who are downsizing and need temporary storage while they sort through belongings, Correia Brothers provides clean, secure, and accessible storage facilities that take one more item off the moving day checklist.
Same-day service is also available for customers who need to move on short notice, making Correia Brothers one of the few movers in the region genuinely equipped to handle last-minute relocations without compromising on quality or care.
Serving Connecticut Communities with Local Knowledge
What sets Correia Brothers apart from national moving chains and large franchise operations is its deep understanding of the New England region and the unique challenges that come with moving here. As an experienced Hartford moving company and beyond, the crew is trained to navigate everything from the narrow historic streets of Providence and Newport to the dense urban corridors of Bridgeport and Stamford, and from the coastal communities of Narragansett and Westerly to the quiet suburban neighborhoods of West Hartford and Vernon.
That local knowledge translates into faster, smoother moves with fewer complications on moving day. Correia Brothers crews know which routes to take, which times of day to avoid, and how to handle the logistical quirks that come with moving in and around New England's older cities and towns. That experience is something no national chain can replicate, and it is one of the key reasons why Correia Brothers has maintained such a strong reputation across Rhode Island and Massachusetts for over 15 years.
Correia Brothers is fully licensed and insured, and all crew members are background-checked and professionally trained in proper packing and handling techniques. Every item -- from everyday furniture and household goods to fragile antiques, artwork, and high-value electronics -- is treated with the same level of care and attention. The company uses high-quality packing materials and moving blankets on every job, and takes the time to properly wrap, pad, and secure items before they are loaded onto the truck.
A Commitment to Transparent Pricing
One of the most common frustrations Connecticut residents have with moving companies is unexpected costs. Hidden fees, vague estimates, and last-minute price changes on moving day are problems that Correia Brothers has worked hard to eliminate from its business model. The company is committed to transparent, upfront pricing on every job, with detailed estimates provided before any work begins.
Customers are never surprised by charges they did not agree to in advance. Whether the job is a small apartment move or a full four-bedroom household relocation, Correia Brothers provides clear pricing that reflects the actual scope of the work. That commitment to honesty and transparency is a core part of the company's values and is reflected in the consistently positive feedback the company receives from its customers.
A Message from Correia Brothers
"Connecticut has always been a natural extension of the markets we serve," said Raymond Correia, owner of Correia Brothers Moving & Storage. "Our customers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been asking us to serve their family and friends in Connecticut for years. We are proud to finally be able to say yes to those requests and to bring the same level of care, professionalism, and reliability that New England families have come to expect from us to every community across Connecticut. Whether you are moving to Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, or anywhere in between, Correia Brothers is here to make your move as smooth and stress-free as possible."
About Correia Brothers Moving & Storage
Correia Brothers Moving & Storage is a family-owned and operated moving company based in Rhode Island. Founded in 2009, the company has spent over 15 years serving families and businesses across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Correia Brothers is committed to making every move as smooth and stress-free as possible, offering transparent pricing, experienced crews, and a satisfaction guarantee on every job. The company holds a 4.8 out of 5.0 average customer rating and is one of the highest-rated moving companies in Southern New England. For more information visit or call (401) 210-2709.
With over 15 years of experience relocating families and businesses, Correia Brothers has established itself as one of the most trusted Rhode Island movers in the region. The expansion into Connecticut marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its footprint across Southern New England and solidify its position as the go-to moving company for families and businesses throughout the tri-state area.
Meeting Growing Demand in Connecticut
The decision to expand into Connecticut comes in response to increasing demand from Connecticut residents seeking a moving company with a proven track record in the New England region. As more families and businesses relocate between Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, Correia Brothers recognized an opportunity to serve a market that has long needed a trustworthy, full-service moving provider with deep roots in the area.
Connecticut's housing market continues to attract new residents relocating from New York City and the Greater Boston area, and the demand for Connecticut movers has grown steadily as a result. Young professionals, growing families, and retirees alike are making the move to Connecticut communities like Stamford, Norwalk, and West Hartford, drawn by relatively lower housing costs, strong school systems, and easy access to major employment corridors along the I-95 and I-91 corridors.
Correia Brothers is positioned to meet that demand with a fleet of fully equipped moving trucks, trained and experienced crews, and a customer-first approach that has earned the company a 4.8 out of 5.0 average rating across hundreds of verified customer reviews. The company's expansion into Connecticut is not simply about geographic growth -- it is about bringing a standard of service to Connecticut residents that they may not have experienced with other regional movers.
Full-Service Moving and Storage Solutions
Correia Brothers offers a comprehensive range of moving services designed to meet the needs of every customer, whether they are moving across town, across the state, or across state lines. Services include residential moving, commercial and office relocation, packing and unpacking, furniture assembly and disassembly, loading and unloading assistance, and secure storage solutions.
For residential customers, Correia Brothers provides white-glove service from the first phone call through to the final box being placed in the new home. Every move begins with a detailed consultation to understand the scope of the job, the timeline, and any special requirements the customer may have. From there, the team builds a customized moving plan designed to minimize disruption and ensure that everything arrives safely and on schedule.
For commercial customers, Correia Brothers understands that time is money. Office relocations and business moves are handled with precision and efficiency, with crews trained to work around business hours where needed to minimize downtime. The company has experience relocating offices of all sizes, from single-room startups to multi-floor corporate suites, and brings the same level of care to commercial jobs as it does to residential ones.
One of the company's most popular offerings is its one month of free storage with every move -- a promotion that has helped hundreds of New England families manage the transition between homes without the added stress of storage costs. For customers who need extra time between a move-out and move-in date, or who are downsizing and need temporary storage while they sort through belongings, Correia Brothers provides clean, secure, and accessible storage facilities that take one more item off the moving day checklist.
Same-day service is also available for customers who need to move on short notice, making Correia Brothers one of the few movers in the region genuinely equipped to handle last-minute relocations without compromising on quality or care.
Serving Connecticut Communities with Local Knowledge
What sets Correia Brothers apart from national moving chains and large franchise operations is its deep understanding of the New England region and the unique challenges that come with moving here. As an experienced Hartford moving company and beyond, the crew is trained to navigate everything from the narrow historic streets of Providence and Newport to the dense urban corridors of Bridgeport and Stamford, and from the coastal communities of Narragansett and Westerly to the quiet suburban neighborhoods of West Hartford and Vernon.
That local knowledge translates into faster, smoother moves with fewer complications on moving day. Correia Brothers crews know which routes to take, which times of day to avoid, and how to handle the logistical quirks that come with moving in and around New England's older cities and towns. That experience is something no national chain can replicate, and it is one of the key reasons why Correia Brothers has maintained such a strong reputation across Rhode Island and Massachusetts for over 15 years.
Correia Brothers is fully licensed and insured, and all crew members are background-checked and professionally trained in proper packing and handling techniques. Every item -- from everyday furniture and household goods to fragile antiques, artwork, and high-value electronics -- is treated with the same level of care and attention. The company uses high-quality packing materials and moving blankets on every job, and takes the time to properly wrap, pad, and secure items before they are loaded onto the truck.
A Commitment to Transparent Pricing
One of the most common frustrations Connecticut residents have with moving companies is unexpected costs. Hidden fees, vague estimates, and last-minute price changes on moving day are problems that Correia Brothers has worked hard to eliminate from its business model. The company is committed to transparent, upfront pricing on every job, with detailed estimates provided before any work begins.
Customers are never surprised by charges they did not agree to in advance. Whether the job is a small apartment move or a full four-bedroom household relocation, Correia Brothers provides clear pricing that reflects the actual scope of the work. That commitment to honesty and transparency is a core part of the company's values and is reflected in the consistently positive feedback the company receives from its customers.
A Message from Correia Brothers
"Connecticut has always been a natural extension of the markets we serve," said Raymond Correia, owner of Correia Brothers Moving & Storage. "Our customers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been asking us to serve their family and friends in Connecticut for years. We are proud to finally be able to say yes to those requests and to bring the same level of care, professionalism, and reliability that New England families have come to expect from us to every community across Connecticut. Whether you are moving to Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, or anywhere in between, Correia Brothers is here to make your move as smooth and stress-free as possible."
About Correia Brothers Moving & Storage
Correia Brothers Moving & Storage is a family-owned and operated moving company based in Rhode Island. Founded in 2009, the company has spent over 15 years serving families and businesses across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Correia Brothers is committed to making every move as smooth and stress-free as possible, offering transparent pricing, experienced crews, and a satisfaction guarantee on every job. The company holds a 4.8 out of 5.0 average customer rating and is one of the highest-rated moving companies in Southern New England. For more information visit or call (401) 210-2709.
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