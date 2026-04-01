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Keymark Announces Acquisition Of All Star Software Systems, Expanding Award-Winning Hyland And Tungsten Services
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- KeyMark Inc., a leading AI business automation and intelligent document solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of All Star Software Systems, a highly regarded Hyland and Tungsten Automation reseller recognized for its deep platform expertise and long-tenured customer relationships.
The combination advances KeyMark's strategy of building the most capable and customer-centric Hyland and Tungsten Automation channel partner in the market - one with the breadth, depth, and staying power to serve customers at every stage of their automation journey.
“We've been intentional about how we grow," said Ed McQuiston, CEO of KeyMark. "We don't acquire companies - we acquire teams, relationships, and commitments. All Star Software Systems has spent years earning the trust of their customers by doing things the right way. That culture aligns completely with ours, and it's exactly the kind of organization we want to grow with. Together, we can deliver more for every customer we serve."
All Star Software Systems customers will continue working with the people and solutions they know, now backed by KeyMark's 30 years of award-winning professional services, ISO 27001-certified managed support, and a broader portfolio of intelligent document processing (IDP), AI, and enterprise content management capabilities.
"KeyMark has built one of the most respected practices in this space," said Paul Pitts, All Star Vice President, Operations & Services. "Their track record, their investment in customer outcomes, and their culture made this decision straightforward. Our customers are in great hands - and so is our team."
The combined organization deepens KeyMark's ability to help customers streamline document-driven processes, improve compliance, and accelerate operations through AI, machine learning, and intelligent capture - across both the Hyland and Tungsten Automation platforms. With this acquisition, KeyMark further extends its geographic reach, delivery capacity, and long-term commitment to innovation on behalf of its growing customer base.
"KeyMark is THE benchmark for information management and automation companies," said Paul Johndrow, All Star Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "It is tough to find a platform company with an amazing company culture. KeyMark has done that, and their customers and employees exemplify the best of the best."
About KeyMark
Since 1996, KeyMark has empowered businesses and government organizations to capitalize on content and document-bound data to fuel enterprise intelligence. By combining intelligent document processing (IDP) and AI capabilities like natural language processing and machine learning, with three decades of experience capturing, classifying, and indexing content, KeyMark makes content strategic. KeyMark is the owner of FileHold Services ULC, CloudCapture, and Forms InMotion – intelligent solutions built on expertise to help organizations across industries and verticals wield capture, data analysis, document management, and resource management capabilities.
KeyMark is an ISO 27001-certified organization that provides secure, managed support and implementation services. They are headquartered in Liberty, SC. For more information, call 864-343-0500.
About All Star
All Star Software Systems is a Hyland and Tungsten Automation solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations manage information more effectively through proven technology and personalized service.
The combination advances KeyMark's strategy of building the most capable and customer-centric Hyland and Tungsten Automation channel partner in the market - one with the breadth, depth, and staying power to serve customers at every stage of their automation journey.
“We've been intentional about how we grow," said Ed McQuiston, CEO of KeyMark. "We don't acquire companies - we acquire teams, relationships, and commitments. All Star Software Systems has spent years earning the trust of their customers by doing things the right way. That culture aligns completely with ours, and it's exactly the kind of organization we want to grow with. Together, we can deliver more for every customer we serve."
All Star Software Systems customers will continue working with the people and solutions they know, now backed by KeyMark's 30 years of award-winning professional services, ISO 27001-certified managed support, and a broader portfolio of intelligent document processing (IDP), AI, and enterprise content management capabilities.
"KeyMark has built one of the most respected practices in this space," said Paul Pitts, All Star Vice President, Operations & Services. "Their track record, their investment in customer outcomes, and their culture made this decision straightforward. Our customers are in great hands - and so is our team."
The combined organization deepens KeyMark's ability to help customers streamline document-driven processes, improve compliance, and accelerate operations through AI, machine learning, and intelligent capture - across both the Hyland and Tungsten Automation platforms. With this acquisition, KeyMark further extends its geographic reach, delivery capacity, and long-term commitment to innovation on behalf of its growing customer base.
"KeyMark is THE benchmark for information management and automation companies," said Paul Johndrow, All Star Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "It is tough to find a platform company with an amazing company culture. KeyMark has done that, and their customers and employees exemplify the best of the best."
About KeyMark
Since 1996, KeyMark has empowered businesses and government organizations to capitalize on content and document-bound data to fuel enterprise intelligence. By combining intelligent document processing (IDP) and AI capabilities like natural language processing and machine learning, with three decades of experience capturing, classifying, and indexing content, KeyMark makes content strategic. KeyMark is the owner of FileHold Services ULC, CloudCapture, and Forms InMotion – intelligent solutions built on expertise to help organizations across industries and verticals wield capture, data analysis, document management, and resource management capabilities.
KeyMark is an ISO 27001-certified organization that provides secure, managed support and implementation services. They are headquartered in Liberty, SC. For more information, call 864-343-0500.
About All Star
All Star Software Systems is a Hyland and Tungsten Automation solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations manage information more effectively through proven technology and personalized service.
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