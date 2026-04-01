MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AmongUs Trucking Expands Fleet and Adds New Routes Across the Midwest Fast-growing Illinois freight startup sees double-digit annual growth, expanding its fleet, offering lease-to-own paths, and building a strong, supportive culture.

April 01, 2026 2:26 PM EDT | Source: Bradley PR and Marketing

Darien, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - AmongUs Trucking today announced a significant expansion of its operations, including the addition of new routes across the Midwest and the continued growth of its fleet of late model trucks. The expansion marks the company's transition into full scale operations following its 2023 soft launch.

Headquartered in Northern Illinois, AmongUs Trucking has increased capacity to support rising freight demand in both over the road and regional markets. The company's expanded fleet includes late model trucks from major manufacturers, supporting improved efficiency, safety, and route coverage.

The newly added routes are expected to increase delivery capacity throughout key Midwest corridors, enabling the company to support a broader network of shipping and logistics partners.

"Our leadership sees trucking as more than a job. It is about passion and community," said Lauras Vorobjovas, CEO of AmongUs Trucking. "With a company culture that is honest and supportive, we celebrate the wins of our team and clients every day. Since launching the company, we have already seen dozens of drivers begin moving toward ownership through our lease to own pathway, which is something we are incredibly proud of."

As part of the expansion, AmongUs Trucking is increasing driver capacity to support new and existing routes. The company continues to offer both company driver roles and a lease to own program designed to support long term driver participation.

AmongUs Trucking has also expanded its operational support infrastructure, including dispatch and maintenance services, to accommodate increased fleet activity and route volume.

The announcement comes as freight demand across regional markets remains steady, with carriers continuing to invest in capacity and infrastructure to improve delivery timelines and operational reliability.

AmongUs Trucking expects continued operational growth throughout 2026 as it expands service coverage and increases fleet utilization.

To learn more about AmongUs Trucking, visit or follow @AmongUsTrucking on social media.

AmongUs is located at 8438 Chicory Ct Darien, IL 60561

About AmongUs Trucking:

AmongUs Trucking is a Chicago-based over-the-road and regional trucking company dedicated to empowering professional drivers. With a modern fleet of trucks, the company offers competitive pay, flexible opportunities, and a lease-to-own program for drivers seeking independence. Focused on safety, professionalism, and community, AmongUs creates a supportive environment where drivers are valued, respected, and set up for long-term success.

Media Contact:

Bob Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

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Source: Bradley PR and Marketing