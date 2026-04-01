World Engineering Day 2026 To Profile Orbital Marine Power As An Official Partner

London, UK - 01 April, 2026 - Orbital Marine Power has been named as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a visionary renewable energy company, Orbital is focused on the application of its pioneering floating turbine technology that can supply predictable power from the world's tidal streams and ocean currents, every day, regardless of the weather.

“At Orbital we believe passionately that engineering can seize the opportunities that lie within the evolving challenges that our world faces to create sustainable solutions and optimism for a healthier and more equitable future, which is why we are delighted to partner with WED 2026,” says Andrew Scott, CEO.

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year's theme is“Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at .

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says:“World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Stephen Van Der Merwe, SJH Group Director, Licensing, Legal and Contracts, says:“Orbital Marine Power is a leader in tidal turbine technology, and we're thrilled to have them on board as an official partner for this year's World Engineering Day campaign.”

To view Orbital's WED content, go to

Notes to editors:

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at .

For further information about WED 2026, please contact ....

For further information about Orbital, please contact Sarah Clark, Marketing and Media Manager at ...