Integer Technologies And South Carolina Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Program Announce Strategic Partnership To Strengthen Statewide Cyber Defense

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic public-private collaboration will accelerate threat intelligence sharing and incident response capabilities across the state









COLUMBIA, S.C., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a leading provider of adaptive artificial intelligence (AI) defense technologies for cyber-physical resilience, today announced a strategic partnership with the South Carolina Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity (SC CIC) Program to safeguard critical infrastructure and enhance statewide cybersecurity resilience. Through a newly formalized Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), Integer becomes a participant in the SC CIC Program, a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (“SLED”)-sponsored initiative dedicated to intelligence sharing, advanced cybersecurity services and coordinated incident response.

Operating under a unified task force model overseen by SLED, the SC CIC Program brings together state and federal partners, including the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the South Carolina National Guard. The task force is designed to protect the state's 16 critical infrastructure sectors by providing no-cost cybersecurity services, curated threat intelligence and a centralized response effort in the event of significant cyber incidents.

“Cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure demand unprecedented collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said Scott Thompson, cyber engineering manager at Integer.“Our partnership with the SC CIC Program sets a new standard for operational readiness. By integrating seamlessly with state and federal experts, we are delivering the proactive innovation and intelligence sharing required to protect the systems South Carolina's citizens and economy rely on.”

As an early participant in the Defense Industrial Base sector of the SC CIC program, Integer is able to take advantage of the services provided by SC CIC. These services include sharing and receiving information with SC CIC and its partner state and federal agencies, with the shared goal of making South Carolina more secure from cyber threats. The company will also designate a dedicated Cyber Liaison Officer (CLO) to serve as the primary conduit for real-time threat intelligence, coordinating onboarding and facilitating two-way information sharing with the SC CIC network. That sharing includes providing timely, accurate data regarding critical resources and cyber infrastructure to support the task force's statewide defense and consequence management efforts.

The SC CIC Task Force, operating from SLED headquarters in Columbia, will provide cybersecurity services, intelligence and support as outlined in the agreement, while maintaining the confidentiality and security of all shared information under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA).

“The defense of our critical infrastructure cannot exist in silos because adversaries do not respect the boundaries between public and private networks,” said Duke Hartman, Integer co-founder and chief executive officer.“Securing our vital systems requires the agility and innovation of private industry fused with the intelligence and reach of state and federal agencies. This partnership with the state of South Carolina's SC CIC Program under the administration of Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is a blueprint for how we must operationalize that public-private synergy to stay ahead of sophisticated threats.”

Since its founding in Columbia in 2021, Integer has maintained a foundational and rapidly expanding partnership with the University of South Carolina, the largest public university in the state. Serving as the company's first and largest university collaborator, USC's Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing has been integral to Integer's rise as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the state, according to the Inc. 5000 list.

About Integer Technologies

Integer is an agile defense technology company that transforms raw data into decision advantage, protecting our country and ensuring a safer world. We partner with the brightest minds in industry and academia to create purpose-built solutions that refine complex information into actionable intelligence, empowering humans and autonomous systems to predict the probabilities in uncertain environments. Our digital engineering solutions portfolio spans robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems.

The South Carolina Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity (SC CIC) is a SLED-sponsored initiative with the mission of providing critical services and cybersecurity intelligence to South Carolina's private and public critical organizations. The SC CIC Task Force acts as a centralized point of contact to mitigate, prevent and respond to cyber incidents, ensuring the health, safety and well-being of the state's businesses and citizens. For more information, visit

Integer Media Contact:

Paul Frommelt

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

...

An image accompanying this announcement is available at