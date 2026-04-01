Data Intelligence With High-Performance Data Access & Orchestration For Fastest Time To Value Of AI Production

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Secuvy, the Data Intelligence Platform for filtering appropriate data into AI pipelines, revealed a partnership with Hammerspace focused on the three challenges that determine whether an enterprise AI initiative moves into production or stalls.

The challenges align with Hammerspace's AI Data Platform (AIDP) based on NVIDIA 's reference design, which structures deployment around data readiness, infrastructure performance, and time to production. Secuvy and Hammerspace address the data intelligence, global namespace, and data orchestration layers of that architecture. The combined offering is delivered as an integrated hardware-software appliance to dramatically simplify launching AI projects by enabling existing data to be used across existing infrastructure. (Find more details in the specific appliance announcement at

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Companies are investing heavily in models and infrastructure, but most projects stall because the appropriate data is not ready, the infrastructure is not optimized, and the path to production takes quarters.

Three challenges need to be determined before your AI program moves forward.

First: What data is appropriate for each AI application, and can you confirm that only that data is being used?

Second: How do you unify your distributed unstructured data, orchestrate data movement to optimize processing, and establish the continuous availability of AI-ready data?

Third: Can your AI applications be designed, tested, and deployed with a positive ROI within 30 days?

Secuvy answers the first. Hammerspace answers the second. Together with global delivery partners SHI and ePlus, the answer is YES for all three.

“Enterprises don't have just an AI challenge. They have an appropriate data use challenge.” said Mike Seashols, Chief Executive Officer at Secuvy.“If you don't fully know and understand what data you have, how it's being used, and how it must adhere to a vast criteria of security, privacy, compliance, and governance guidelines, your risk metric for using inappropriate data in your AI model creates senseless exposure.”

Secuvy addresses data control by continuously discovering, classifying, and assessing risk across all your data types with extensive focus on unstructured data. Using AI-driven autoclassification, Secuvy builds a complete inventory of your data estate, including the sensitive data that pattern-based approaches structurally cannot find. Organizations understand what they have and apply governance controls and filters before that data enters AI pipelines. Classification and Linkage of data generate the most accurate“tagging” of your data in the industry which is completed in days and weeks, not months and years. Secuvy generates a dynamic Trusted Data Plane to ensure only sanitized, appropriate data reaches each AI application.

Hammerspace provides a high-performance data platform that unifies distributed data across multiple cloud and on-prem environments from your existing storage hardware systems and then orchestrates how it is used across edge, data center, and cloud environments. AI workloads access data in place and move only what is needed to the right computing processor (GPU) at the right time, eliminating unnecessary duplication while maximizing performance at the lowest infrastructure cost. Secuvy and Hammerspace are core partners in the Hammerspace AIDP, a purpose-built platform to dramatically simplify enterprise adoption of inference, RAG and agentic AI use cases..

“The true bottleneck for enterprise AI isn't a lack of compute or models; it's the inherent risk and friction of fragmented data. Most AI initiatives stall because organizations struggle to discover, move, and secure their data across disparate silos,” said Sam Newnam, Vice President of AI and Business Development at Hammerspace.“Hammerspace solves the 'data gravity' challenge by unifying access and mobilizing unstructured data across the edge, data center, and cloud. By integrating Secuvy's automated, data-aware security, we are delivering a high-performance, production-ready stack that bridges the gap between raw data and actionable AI. This partnership provides the secure, global foundation enterprises need to finally move AI out of the lab and into large-scale production.”

The typical enterprise AI data readiness project consumes quarters before delivering results. The Secuvy and Hammerspace integrated offering compresses that timeline. Data classification delivers first results in days. AI applications reach production in weeks, not months, with a measurable ROI profile that compounds as deployment scales, completely outpacing any manual-heavy approaches. On top of this, global systems integrators like SHI operationalize these architectures in existing enterprise environments, accelerating deployment at scale worldwide.

“Enterprises can't scale AI securely if they don't know what data they have, or where sensitive data is hiding,” said Jack Hogan, Vice President of Advanced Solutions at SHI.“The Hammerspace and Secuvy integration gives customers a global view of unstructured data plus continuous discovery and classification, so they can enforce governance without breaking workflows or proliferating copies. SHI can integrate this into existing environments to help teams move faster, with the controls needed for production AI.”

Together, Secuvy and Hammerspace enable a model where data is continuously understood, governed, and immediately usable for AI wherever it resides.