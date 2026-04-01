MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) JDE Peet's Goes Live with OMP's Unison Planning(TM), Accelerating Supply Chain Value at Scale

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Apr 1, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP, a leader in supply chain planning solutions, has partnered with global pure-play coffee leader JDE Peet's to deliver advanced end-to-end supply chain planning. With Unison PlanningTM now live, JDE Peet's will improve planning accuracy, reduce inventory costs, and improve overall agility.

The go-live marks the first wave of IRIS (Intelligent, Responsive, and Integrated Supply Chain Planning), JDE Peet's transformation program to advanced supply chain planning. Designed to optimize end-to-end planning processes and cross-functional collaboration, IRIS aims to accelerate agility and improve decision-making in an increasingly challenging coffee market. The program is being rolled out toward manufacturing units and markets globally through 2026.

Improving planning accuracy, reducing costs, and boosting agility

Over eighteen months, JDE Peet's developed a new supply chain planning framework in close collaboration with business integrator EY and OMP's consumer goods experts, implementing demand and supply planning across an initial set of EU markets and manufacturing units.

Abel Martinez, JDE Peet's Global Supply Chain Director, highlights the impact: "OMP's Unison Planning gives us end-to-end visibility and integrates demand and supply planning, improving planning accuracy. It will help us reduce inventory, cut storage costs, and safeguard service levels. Smarter planning is enabling us to prevent waste across the business."

"With better end-to-end visibility and smarter supply planning, we're reducing inventory levels, cutting storage costs, and avoiding obsolescence."

Building toward advanced decision intelligence

As the rollout continues, the program will expand to include integrated business planning with advanced scenario capabilities, progressively introducing AI-driven optimization and decision intelligence.

Gerwalt Stoffels, OMP's Senior Vice President for Consumer Goods: "It's great to see how focused everyone is on creating business value. This project stands out for its targeted realism, immediately delivering foundational capabilities that drive real results, then progressively working toward more ambitious goals such as decision-centric and touchless planning."

Gerwalt Stoffels, OMP's Senior Vice President for Consumer Goods: "It's great to see how focused everyone is on creating business value. This project stands out for its targeted realism, immediately delivering foundational capabilities that drive real results, then progressively building toward more advanced and ambitious goals."

"What makes this project stand out is its targeted realism, with decision-centric and value-driven planning on the horizon."

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 3,900 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets. Guided by our 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy, we are focusing on brand-led growth across three big bets: Peet's, L'OR, and Jacobs, alongside a collection of 9 local icons. In 2025, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 9.9 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, packaging, plastics - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison PlanningTM.

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SOURCE: OMP