Techmediabreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Receives Contract Modification For AI Edge Processing Support

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) announced it has received a contract modification to provide continued support for its AI Edge Processing solution under an existing subcontract with the U.S. Government, reinforcing ongoing deployment of its AI-enabled defense and situational awareness technologies. The award supports the company's efforts to advance real-time data processing and threat detection capabilities in government-sponsored applications.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

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