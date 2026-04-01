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Harvest Essentials & Serrata Essentials Launch First-Ever Boswellia Serrata Essential Oil Containing Boswellic Acids
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a landmark advancement for the essential oil and botanical extracts industry, Harvest Essentials and Serrata Essentials today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind Boswellia serrata essential oil that naturally contains bioactive boswellic acids -a scientific breakthrough that challenges decades of conventional distillation limitations.
This innovation is protected under a newly granted patent (March 5, 2026), which describes a novel synergistic composition of frankincense oil and boswellic acids, along with a proprietary method of production, India Patent No. 461773.
A Historic Breakthrough in Frankincense Chemistry
For centuries, the essential oil and resin extract of frankincense have existed as mutually exclusive products:
.Essential oil (steam distilled): aromatic, volatile compounds
.Boswellia extract (solvent-based): non-volatile boswellic acids
Due to their vastly different boiling points and polarities, traditional steam distillation has never produced an essential oil containing boswellic acids.
The newly patented process overcomes this limitation by:
.Utilizing a modified hydro-steam distillation method
.Operating under controlled pressure and temperature conditions
.Enabling the integration of boswellic acids directly into the essential oil phase
.Achieving desired concentrations ranging from ~5% up to 65% boswellic acids in a clear or translucent oil system, validated by HPLC.
This represents a fundamental shift in essential oil chemistry, combining the benefits of both fractions into a single, unified product.
Industry Disruption: A New Category of Essential Oils
“This is not just a new product-it's the creation of an entirely new category,” said a spokesperson for Harvest Essentials.
“Historically, formulators had to choose between volatile aroma compounds or bioactive boswellic acids. Now, for the first time, both exist together in a stable, functional essential oil.”
Key differentiators of this innovation:
.Dual-function essential oil: aromatic + bioactive
.Breakthrough solvent-free production process
.Demonstrates enhanced topical delivery potential
.High boswellic acid bioavailability in an oil medium (key boswellic markers including AKBA and KBA confirmed by third-party HPLC)
.Clear to translucent formulation (unlike traditional extracts)
The product is expected to disrupt both the aromatherapy and nutraceutical markets, where boswellic acids have traditionally been limited to capsules, powders, or resins.
International Recognition: Editor's Choice Award 2026
Further validating its significance, the product has been awarded an Editor's Choice Award (2026) by the Beauty Shortlist Wellbeing Awards, an internationally respected program judged across panels in:
.London
.Sydney / Byron Bay
.New York / Los Angeles
This recognition highlights the innovation's global relevance and impact in wellness, skincare, and functional botanicals.
Patent Highlights
The granted patent describes:
.A synergistic composition of frankincense oil and boswellic acids
.A hydro-steam distillation process enabling co-presence of both fractions
.A solvent-free manufacturing approach
.Applications across: topical formulations, transdermal delivery, oral and nutraceutical systems
The invention also demonstrates enhanced absorption characteristics when applied topically, compared to boswellic acids or essential oil used independently.
Commercial Impact
.B. serrata essential oil + boswellic acids in one composition
.Patent-backed process and positioning
.Premium product story for skincare, topical, and wellness lines
.Strong differentiation from standard frankincense oils and standard Boswellia extracts: bioactive essential oils
.Relevance for global distributors, formulators, cosmetic companies
Product Availability
The newly developed Boswellia serrata essential oil containing boswellic acids is now available through select distributors and retail partners. Manufactured exclusively by Serrata Essentials Private Limited, INDIA, and Balm of Gilead, USA. Analytical data (GCMS and HPLC) available.
More information and product details can be found here:
About Harvest Essentials Co Ltd
Harvest Essentials is dedicated to advancing sustainable botanical extraction and formulation technologies, bringing scientifically validated innovations to the global wellness market.
About Serrata Essentials Private Limited
Serrata Essentials is a pioneer in Boswellia research and processing, specializing in advanced methods to unlock the full therapeutic potential of frankincense.
About Balm of Gilead
Balm of Gilead is an award-winning, functional skin care brand, dedicated to novel skin care solutions made with functional, sustainable, and traceable ingredients. Balm of Gilead is a collaborative and active partner of both Harvest Essentials and Serrata Essentials.
This innovation is protected under a newly granted patent (March 5, 2026), which describes a novel synergistic composition of frankincense oil and boswellic acids, along with a proprietary method of production, India Patent No. 461773.
A Historic Breakthrough in Frankincense Chemistry
For centuries, the essential oil and resin extract of frankincense have existed as mutually exclusive products:
.Essential oil (steam distilled): aromatic, volatile compounds
.Boswellia extract (solvent-based): non-volatile boswellic acids
Due to their vastly different boiling points and polarities, traditional steam distillation has never produced an essential oil containing boswellic acids.
The newly patented process overcomes this limitation by:
.Utilizing a modified hydro-steam distillation method
.Operating under controlled pressure and temperature conditions
.Enabling the integration of boswellic acids directly into the essential oil phase
.Achieving desired concentrations ranging from ~5% up to 65% boswellic acids in a clear or translucent oil system, validated by HPLC.
This represents a fundamental shift in essential oil chemistry, combining the benefits of both fractions into a single, unified product.
Industry Disruption: A New Category of Essential Oils
“This is not just a new product-it's the creation of an entirely new category,” said a spokesperson for Harvest Essentials.
“Historically, formulators had to choose between volatile aroma compounds or bioactive boswellic acids. Now, for the first time, both exist together in a stable, functional essential oil.”
Key differentiators of this innovation:
.Dual-function essential oil: aromatic + bioactive
.Breakthrough solvent-free production process
.Demonstrates enhanced topical delivery potential
.High boswellic acid bioavailability in an oil medium (key boswellic markers including AKBA and KBA confirmed by third-party HPLC)
.Clear to translucent formulation (unlike traditional extracts)
The product is expected to disrupt both the aromatherapy and nutraceutical markets, where boswellic acids have traditionally been limited to capsules, powders, or resins.
International Recognition: Editor's Choice Award 2026
Further validating its significance, the product has been awarded an Editor's Choice Award (2026) by the Beauty Shortlist Wellbeing Awards, an internationally respected program judged across panels in:
.London
.Sydney / Byron Bay
.New York / Los Angeles
This recognition highlights the innovation's global relevance and impact in wellness, skincare, and functional botanicals.
Patent Highlights
The granted patent describes:
.A synergistic composition of frankincense oil and boswellic acids
.A hydro-steam distillation process enabling co-presence of both fractions
.A solvent-free manufacturing approach
.Applications across: topical formulations, transdermal delivery, oral and nutraceutical systems
The invention also demonstrates enhanced absorption characteristics when applied topically, compared to boswellic acids or essential oil used independently.
Commercial Impact
.B. serrata essential oil + boswellic acids in one composition
.Patent-backed process and positioning
.Premium product story for skincare, topical, and wellness lines
.Strong differentiation from standard frankincense oils and standard Boswellia extracts: bioactive essential oils
.Relevance for global distributors, formulators, cosmetic companies
Product Availability
The newly developed Boswellia serrata essential oil containing boswellic acids is now available through select distributors and retail partners. Manufactured exclusively by Serrata Essentials Private Limited, INDIA, and Balm of Gilead, USA. Analytical data (GCMS and HPLC) available.
More information and product details can be found here:
About Harvest Essentials Co Ltd
Harvest Essentials is dedicated to advancing sustainable botanical extraction and formulation technologies, bringing scientifically validated innovations to the global wellness market.
About Serrata Essentials Private Limited
Serrata Essentials is a pioneer in Boswellia research and processing, specializing in advanced methods to unlock the full therapeutic potential of frankincense.
About Balm of Gilead
Balm of Gilead is an award-winning, functional skin care brand, dedicated to novel skin care solutions made with functional, sustainable, and traceable ingredients. Balm of Gilead is a collaborative and active partner of both Harvest Essentials and Serrata Essentials.
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