DIAGNOS Successfully Completes The Renewal Of US-FDA Medical Device Establishment Registration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROSSARD, Quebec, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the“Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a company dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, is pleased to announce that the annual registration for its medical device establishment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been successfully completed.

Additionally, DIAGNOS would like to remind the reader that the legacy version of CARA, as a Medical Image Management and Processing System, remains cleared for commercialization in the USA.

The future version of CARA, which incorporates many other eye-related disease detection algorithms, is in the process of obtaining applicable regulatory approvals as detailed in the press release dated January 13, 2026.

DIAGNOS also announces that it intends to amend the expiry date of 5,228,668 stock warrants (each a“Warrant”) issued as part of a non-brokered private placement of units initially announced on October 25, 2024, and set to expire on April 25, 2026. The amended expiry date shall be September 25, 2026. All other provisions of the Warrants, such as the Warrants exercise price of $0.40 per common share, shall remain unchanged and fully in effect during the extended exercise period.

The amendment to the Warrants remains subject to the TSX Venture Exchange acceptance as well as execution of formal documentation.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at and .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224...