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Thinkbio.Ai® Launches Thinkbio EMILTM, An AI-Driven Immune Expert Agent
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ThinkBio®, an artificial intelligence-powered digital biology company, today announced the early access launch of EMILTM (Expert Agent for Immunological Learning) in the United States, a next-generation AI-driven immune expert agent designed to support biomarker discovery, mechanistic understanding, and therapeutic innovation in immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs).
Built on ThinkBio's TheraBluePrint® Immunology platform, EMIL integrates multimodal biomedical data, curated scientific literature, and proprietary immune omics analyses within a multi-agent architecture. The platform is designed to help researchers navigate the increasing complexity of immune biology and generate testable, translational hypotheses across disease areas.
EMIL introduces a new paradigm in AI for life sciences, where specialized agents work collaboratively to retrieve, interpret, and synthesize biological knowledge. This enables deeper scientific reasoning across immune pathways, disease mechanisms, biomarkers, and therapeutic targets.
The platform is cloud-deployed and available through a secure SaaS model or Private Cloud in the client environment, with a federated architecture that allows organizations to integrate their proprietary data while maintaining control and privacy.
“Biology is not a single-disease problem - it is a connected system. With EMIL, we are bringing together AI and deep biological understanding to help immunology researchers see across these connections,” said Pradeep Palazhi, Founder and CEO of ThinkBio®.“Our goal is to move beyond generic AI tools and build a platform that can reason through biological complexity, accelerate discovery, and support the development of more precise therapies.”
“Immune-mediated diseases are driven by complex, context-dependent biological networks that are difficult to interpret through conventional approaches,” said Dr. Bobby Cherayil, Head of Immunology at ThinkBio®.“EMIL is built to mirror how scientists think, i.e., by integrating evidence, connecting pathways, and reasoning across datasets.”
A key differentiator of EMIL lies in its ability to connect insights across diseases, enabling cross-disease translation of biological mechanisms.
EMIL is currently available for select partners and research organizations in the United States.
Built on ThinkBio's TheraBluePrint® Immunology platform, EMIL integrates multimodal biomedical data, curated scientific literature, and proprietary immune omics analyses within a multi-agent architecture. The platform is designed to help researchers navigate the increasing complexity of immune biology and generate testable, translational hypotheses across disease areas.
EMIL introduces a new paradigm in AI for life sciences, where specialized agents work collaboratively to retrieve, interpret, and synthesize biological knowledge. This enables deeper scientific reasoning across immune pathways, disease mechanisms, biomarkers, and therapeutic targets.
The platform is cloud-deployed and available through a secure SaaS model or Private Cloud in the client environment, with a federated architecture that allows organizations to integrate their proprietary data while maintaining control and privacy.
“Biology is not a single-disease problem - it is a connected system. With EMIL, we are bringing together AI and deep biological understanding to help immunology researchers see across these connections,” said Pradeep Palazhi, Founder and CEO of ThinkBio®.“Our goal is to move beyond generic AI tools and build a platform that can reason through biological complexity, accelerate discovery, and support the development of more precise therapies.”
“Immune-mediated diseases are driven by complex, context-dependent biological networks that are difficult to interpret through conventional approaches,” said Dr. Bobby Cherayil, Head of Immunology at ThinkBio®.“EMIL is built to mirror how scientists think, i.e., by integrating evidence, connecting pathways, and reasoning across datasets.”
A key differentiator of EMIL lies in its ability to connect insights across diseases, enabling cross-disease translation of biological mechanisms.
EMIL is currently available for select partners and research organizations in the United States.
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