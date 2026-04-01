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The Meatstick Launches Meatstick V Duo, A Dual-Probe Wireless Meat Thermometer With Smart Base Display
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The MeatStick today announced the launch of MeatStick V Duo, expanding its award-winning MeatStick V wireless smart meat thermometer into a dual-probe setup designed for greater flexibility and control.
Built on the proven performance of MeatStick V, the Duo introduces a two-probe system that allows users to monitor multiple meats or different areas of a single cut at the same time, while maintaining the high-heat durability the brand is known for. This makes it easier to manage complex cooks without relying on multiple devices or guesswork.
It features a Smart Base with a built-in LCD and WiFi connectivity, enabling cooks to check temperatures at a glance or monitor their cook remotely from anywhere.
. High-Heat Performance, Built for Real Cooking
MeatStick V Duo is engineered for demanding cooking environments, with both probes capable of handling direct open flame up to 1200°F (650°C). This allows users to leave the probes in throughout the entire cook, from low-and-slow smoking to high-heat searing, without needing to remove or reposition them.
This performance is enabled by The MeatStick's FireForgeTM dual-shell design, built to protect internal electronics under extreme heat and real-world cooking conditions.
The system includes two specialized probes designed for different cooking needs. The Prime Stick features five internal sensors and one ambient sensor to track both internal doneness and surrounding heat, helping detect temperature spikes or drops during the cook and alert users when conditions change.
The Core Stick focuses on precise internal temperature tracking, giving users a streamlined option when a second ambient reading is not necessary.
Both probes use five internal sensors to identify the lowest temperature within the meat, helping ensure accurate doneness without guesswork and reducing the risk of overcooking.
Each probe is finished with a distinct high-heat ceramic handle (black for Prime, grey for Core), allowing users to easily differentiate between the two during setup and cooking.
. A Smarter Way to Cook in Real Situations
The dual-probe setup is designed for real cooking scenarios where a single temperature reading is not enough.
Users can track different parts of a large cut such as brisket, where the flat and point cook at different speeds, or monitor multiple areas of whole poultry to ensure even doneness. When used together, the system focuses on the lowest temperature across both probes, eliminating the need to manage separate readings or alerts and ensuring attention stays on the most critical part of the cook.
It also enables monitoring of two different proteins at the same time, with independent alerts when each reaches its target temperature, making it easier to cook complete meals in a single session.
. Smart Base with LCD and Dual Connectivity
The Smart Base features a built-in LCD display for instant temperature checks without relying on a phone. The display shows real-time temperatures, connection status, and battery levels, and includes audible alerts to notify cooks when targets are reached.
The MeatStick app is used to set up cooks, track temperatures, and receive alerts.
With WiFi connectivity, users can monitor their cook remotely from anywhere with internet access, whether running errands or away from home.
For off-grid cooking such as camping or tailgating, the probes connect to the Smart Base via Bluetooth, with the base acting as a signal repeater to extend range up to 900+ feet, allowing users to monitor their cook without needing to stay by the grill.
. Award-Winning Foundation
The MeatStick V Duo builds on the award-winning MeatStick V, recognized internationally in 2025 for its design, functionality, and performance.
It earned the Kitchen Innovation Award (Germany) in 2025, with distinctions including Best of the Best, Recommended by Chefs, and Consumers' Choice.
MeatStick V was also recognized by the National Barbecue & Grilling Association (NBBQA) in 2025 as one of the top BBQ tools of the year. It also received the Red Dot Design Award in 2025 for excellence in product design.
. Built for Long, Reliable Cooks
MeatStick V Duo is designed for endurance as well as precision:
- Probe battery life: 50+ hours
-Smart Base battery life: 20+ hours
-Waterproof design: engineered to meet IPX9K conditions
These features support extended cooking sessions while maintaining consistent performance across repeated use.
. Availability
MeatStick V Duo will be available starting March 31, 2026, at themeatstick with a retail price of $179.99.
A full media kit including product images and technical specifications is available at: tms/DuoPressKit
. About The MeatStick
The MeatStick is a line of wireless smart thermometers developed by Soma Labs LLC, focused on delivering precise temperature monitoring for home cooks, grill enthusiasts, and professional kitchens. The company develops rugged wireless sensing systems designed to operate in high-heat cooking environments while maintaining reliable connectivity and accuracy. Soma Labs also collaborates with appliance manufacturers and industry partners exploring next-generation connected cooking technologies.
Built on the proven performance of MeatStick V, the Duo introduces a two-probe system that allows users to monitor multiple meats or different areas of a single cut at the same time, while maintaining the high-heat durability the brand is known for. This makes it easier to manage complex cooks without relying on multiple devices or guesswork.
It features a Smart Base with a built-in LCD and WiFi connectivity, enabling cooks to check temperatures at a glance or monitor their cook remotely from anywhere.
. High-Heat Performance, Built for Real Cooking
MeatStick V Duo is engineered for demanding cooking environments, with both probes capable of handling direct open flame up to 1200°F (650°C). This allows users to leave the probes in throughout the entire cook, from low-and-slow smoking to high-heat searing, without needing to remove or reposition them.
This performance is enabled by The MeatStick's FireForgeTM dual-shell design, built to protect internal electronics under extreme heat and real-world cooking conditions.
The system includes two specialized probes designed for different cooking needs. The Prime Stick features five internal sensors and one ambient sensor to track both internal doneness and surrounding heat, helping detect temperature spikes or drops during the cook and alert users when conditions change.
The Core Stick focuses on precise internal temperature tracking, giving users a streamlined option when a second ambient reading is not necessary.
Both probes use five internal sensors to identify the lowest temperature within the meat, helping ensure accurate doneness without guesswork and reducing the risk of overcooking.
Each probe is finished with a distinct high-heat ceramic handle (black for Prime, grey for Core), allowing users to easily differentiate between the two during setup and cooking.
. A Smarter Way to Cook in Real Situations
The dual-probe setup is designed for real cooking scenarios where a single temperature reading is not enough.
Users can track different parts of a large cut such as brisket, where the flat and point cook at different speeds, or monitor multiple areas of whole poultry to ensure even doneness. When used together, the system focuses on the lowest temperature across both probes, eliminating the need to manage separate readings or alerts and ensuring attention stays on the most critical part of the cook.
It also enables monitoring of two different proteins at the same time, with independent alerts when each reaches its target temperature, making it easier to cook complete meals in a single session.
. Smart Base with LCD and Dual Connectivity
The Smart Base features a built-in LCD display for instant temperature checks without relying on a phone. The display shows real-time temperatures, connection status, and battery levels, and includes audible alerts to notify cooks when targets are reached.
The MeatStick app is used to set up cooks, track temperatures, and receive alerts.
With WiFi connectivity, users can monitor their cook remotely from anywhere with internet access, whether running errands or away from home.
For off-grid cooking such as camping or tailgating, the probes connect to the Smart Base via Bluetooth, with the base acting as a signal repeater to extend range up to 900+ feet, allowing users to monitor their cook without needing to stay by the grill.
. Award-Winning Foundation
The MeatStick V Duo builds on the award-winning MeatStick V, recognized internationally in 2025 for its design, functionality, and performance.
It earned the Kitchen Innovation Award (Germany) in 2025, with distinctions including Best of the Best, Recommended by Chefs, and Consumers' Choice.
MeatStick V was also recognized by the National Barbecue & Grilling Association (NBBQA) in 2025 as one of the top BBQ tools of the year. It also received the Red Dot Design Award in 2025 for excellence in product design.
. Built for Long, Reliable Cooks
MeatStick V Duo is designed for endurance as well as precision:
- Probe battery life: 50+ hours
-Smart Base battery life: 20+ hours
-Waterproof design: engineered to meet IPX9K conditions
These features support extended cooking sessions while maintaining consistent performance across repeated use.
. Availability
MeatStick V Duo will be available starting March 31, 2026, at themeatstick with a retail price of $179.99.
A full media kit including product images and technical specifications is available at: tms/DuoPressKit
. About The MeatStick
The MeatStick is a line of wireless smart thermometers developed by Soma Labs LLC, focused on delivering precise temperature monitoring for home cooks, grill enthusiasts, and professional kitchens. The company develops rugged wireless sensing systems designed to operate in high-heat cooking environments while maintaining reliable connectivity and accuracy. Soma Labs also collaborates with appliance manufacturers and industry partners exploring next-generation connected cooking technologies.
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