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March 2026 Automotive Industry Outlook: Fountain Forward Forecasts 15.9M SAAR As Spring Demand Accelerates
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fountain Forward has released its March 2026 automotive industry outlook, projecting continued strength in U.S. vehicle sales as seasonal demand, favorable financing conditions, and elevated tax refunds support the latest auto sales forecast. According to the firm's updated automotive market forecast, U.S. light vehicle sales are expected to reach a 15.9 million Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) for March 2026, reflecting sustained momentum following February's recovery.
Fountain Forward's auto market forecast indicates that the industry is transitioning from weather-disrupted demand in January into a more normalized spring selling environment. As delayed demand has largely been absorbed, March is expected to benefit from improved showroom traffic, stronger consumer intent, and increased liquidity driven by tax refund disbursements. Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, including geopolitical tensions and rising gas prices, consumer purchasing activity remains resilient heading into the peak spring season.
This automotive market forecast is developed through a comprehensive analysis of historical sales performance, high-frequency economic indicators, dealer benchmarks, and proprietary behavioral signals. By translating complex national trends into actionable insights, Fountain Forward enables dealerships to better anticipate demand shifts, optimize marketing investments, and align inventory strategy in a dynamic operating environment.
“Our automotive market forecast accounts for both macroeconomic signals and real-world disruptions,” said Phil Trzebiatowski, Director of Client Retention at Fountain Forward.“While February reflected recovery from January's snow-suppressed activity, March represents a transition into normalized seasonal demand-with additional support from peak tax refund inflows.”
“Tax returns have come in very strong and are both the strongest average amount for consumers and strongest total in disbursements from the U.S. Treasury through March 30th in the past ten years outside of COVID,” added Stephen Jurgella, CEO of Fountain Forward, highlighting a key driver behind the current auto sales forecast.
Fountain Forward's latest auto industry report also provides actionable dealer insights to navigate current market conditions. Dealers are encouraged to adjust inventory strategies-particularly in used EV segments-align marketing messaging with tax refund spending behavior, and prepare for improved traffic and conversion rates while remaining mindful of ongoing affordability challenges impacting deal structures.
Fountain Forward differentiates itself by connecting automotive market intelligence directly to dealership growth strategy through its Automotive Accelerator framework. By leveraging a full-funnel approach that integrates consumer behavior, sentiment data, and leading economic variables, the company delivers clear, data-driven insights that help dealerships generate more qualified leads, identify performance bottlenecks, and drive more consistent vehicle sales outcomes.
Fountain Forward is an automotive marketing and analytics agency specializing in vehicle sales forecasting, automotive market analysis, and dealership performance insights. By combining national automotive trends with dealership-level and high-frequency data, Fountain Forward delivers trusted automotive industry outlooks and forward-looking auto market forecasts that empower dealers to plan for sustainable growth. For deeper insight into the March 2026 automotive industry outlook and dealership implications, watch Automotive Market Minute, Fountain Forward's monthly video series covering the latest automotive market trends and forecasts.
Fountain Forward's auto market forecast indicates that the industry is transitioning from weather-disrupted demand in January into a more normalized spring selling environment. As delayed demand has largely been absorbed, March is expected to benefit from improved showroom traffic, stronger consumer intent, and increased liquidity driven by tax refund disbursements. Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, including geopolitical tensions and rising gas prices, consumer purchasing activity remains resilient heading into the peak spring season.
This automotive market forecast is developed through a comprehensive analysis of historical sales performance, high-frequency economic indicators, dealer benchmarks, and proprietary behavioral signals. By translating complex national trends into actionable insights, Fountain Forward enables dealerships to better anticipate demand shifts, optimize marketing investments, and align inventory strategy in a dynamic operating environment.
“Our automotive market forecast accounts for both macroeconomic signals and real-world disruptions,” said Phil Trzebiatowski, Director of Client Retention at Fountain Forward.“While February reflected recovery from January's snow-suppressed activity, March represents a transition into normalized seasonal demand-with additional support from peak tax refund inflows.”
“Tax returns have come in very strong and are both the strongest average amount for consumers and strongest total in disbursements from the U.S. Treasury through March 30th in the past ten years outside of COVID,” added Stephen Jurgella, CEO of Fountain Forward, highlighting a key driver behind the current auto sales forecast.
Fountain Forward's latest auto industry report also provides actionable dealer insights to navigate current market conditions. Dealers are encouraged to adjust inventory strategies-particularly in used EV segments-align marketing messaging with tax refund spending behavior, and prepare for improved traffic and conversion rates while remaining mindful of ongoing affordability challenges impacting deal structures.
Fountain Forward differentiates itself by connecting automotive market intelligence directly to dealership growth strategy through its Automotive Accelerator framework. By leveraging a full-funnel approach that integrates consumer behavior, sentiment data, and leading economic variables, the company delivers clear, data-driven insights that help dealerships generate more qualified leads, identify performance bottlenecks, and drive more consistent vehicle sales outcomes.
Fountain Forward is an automotive marketing and analytics agency specializing in vehicle sales forecasting, automotive market analysis, and dealership performance insights. By combining national automotive trends with dealership-level and high-frequency data, Fountain Forward delivers trusted automotive industry outlooks and forward-looking auto market forecasts that empower dealers to plan for sustainable growth. For deeper insight into the March 2026 automotive industry outlook and dealership implications, watch Automotive Market Minute, Fountain Forward's monthly video series covering the latest automotive market trends and forecasts.
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