Commercial Robots Market Outlook 20262030: Automation Growth And Industry Adoption

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The commercial robots market is dominated by a mix of global robotics manufacturers and specialized automation solution providers. Companies are focusing on collaborative robotic systems, autonomous mobile robots, advanced sensing and vision technologies, and integrated robotics software platforms to strengthen market presence and improve operational efficiency across industrial and commercial environments. Emphasis on scalable automation solutions, workplace safety compliance, and integration of AI-driven monitoring and data management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving robotics and intelligent automation ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Commercial Robots Market?

. According to our research, FANUC Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The robotics and automation division of the company, which is directly involved in the commercial robots market, provides a wide range of industrial and collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots, robotic software solutions, and integrated automation systems that support manufacturing, logistics, and service industry applications in regulated and high-efficiency operational environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Commercial Robots Market?

Major companies operating in the commercial robots market are FANUC Corporation, ABB Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Omron Corporation, Denso Corp., Boston Dynamics Inc., SoftBank Robotics Group, Nuro Inc., Opentrons Labworks Inc., UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd., Techman Robot Inc., Clearpath Robotics SAS, Unitree Robotics Co Ltd., Pudu Technology Inc., Wingcopter GmbH, Figure AI Inc., Agility Robotics LLC, inVia Robotics Inc., Exotec Inc., 3DR Inc., PickNik Inc., Apptronik Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd., Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, Engineered Arts Ltd., Robotnik Automation S.L.L, Moley Robotics Ltd., Vecow Co. Ltd., Agrobot Inc., Robocath SA, Kinova Inc., Fourier Intelligence Co. Ltd., Neura Robotics GmbH.

How Concentrated Is The Commercial Robots Market?

. The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 19% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by advanced robotics engineering requirements, compliance with industrial safety standards, increasing complexity of automation solutions, and the need for reliability in manufacturing, logistics, and service-oriented commercial robot environments. Leading players such as FANUC Corporation, ABB Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Omron Corporation, Denso Corp., Boston Dynamics Inc., SoftBank Robotics Group, Nuro Inc., Opentrons Labworks Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified robotic and automation product portfolios, established industrial and service sector partnerships, global deployment networks, and continuous innovation in collaborative, mobile, and autonomous robotic technologies. As demand for advanced commercial robots, integrated automation solutions, and scalable operational systems grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

. Leading companies include:

o FANUC Corporation (6%)

o ABB Ltd. (5%)

o Yaskawa Electric Corporation (3%)

o Teradyne Inc. (1%)

o Omron Corporation (1%)

o Denso Corp. (1%)

o Boston Dynamics Inc. (0.4%)

o SoftBank Robotics Group (0.4%)

o Nuro Inc. (0.4%)

o Opentrons Labworks Inc. (0.2%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Commercial Robots Market Report



Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Commercial Robots Market?

. Major raw material suppliers in the commercial robots market include FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, KUKA AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics NV, Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Kyocera Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., ABB Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Commercial Robots Market?

. Major wholesalers or distributors in the commercial robots market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, RS Components plc, Future Electronics Inc., Synnex Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Westburne Electrical Supply Inc., ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet SpA, ScanSource Inc., Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, EET Group AS, Macnica Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, D&H Distributing Company, Redington Limited, Electrocomponents plc, Tech Data Corporation, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Commercial Robots Market?

. Major end users in the commercial robots market include SoftBank Robotics Group, Aethon Inc., iRobot Corporation, Blue Ocean Robotics, Fetch Robotics Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd., Kiwibot Inc., Starship Technologies Ltd., Pal Robotics Inc., Ubtech Robotics Corp., Robomart Inc., Keenon Robotics, Temi Global Inc., Robotise Ltd., Avidbots Corp., Cobalt Robotics Inc., Knightscope Inc., Yujin Robot Co. Ltd., Neato Robotics Inc., Robotic Assistance Devices Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

. Scalable autonomous material handling solutions are transforming the commercial robots market by enhancing intralogistics performance, warehouse productivity, and operational efficiency.

. Example: In June 2025, Comau S.p.A. launched the MyMR family of autonomous mobile robots, a configurable portfolio.

. Its hybrid navigation, real-time obstacle detection, and intelligent fleet management software optimize material flows, minimize manual handling, and support dynamic, autonomous operations across industrial environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

. Integrating Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Autonomous Mobile Robots To Drive Advanced Material Handling Efficiency

. Leveraging Innovative Cage And Facility Designs To Improve Space Utilization, Operational Efficiency, And Research

. Enhancing Intralogistics Efficiency Through AI-Powered Autonomous Mobile Robot Deployment

. Advancing Human–Robot Collaboration With Sophisticated Humanoid Robots

Access The Detailed Commercial Robots Market Report Here



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: "