A RIDICULOUS WASTE OF TIME, A FUN-FILLED MINI-GAME COLLECTION LAUNCHING ON STEAM FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RIDICULOUS GAMES ANNOUNCES A RIDICULOUS WASTE OF TIME, A FUN-FILLED MINI-GAME COLLECTION LAUNCHING ON STEAM

Five Wildly Different Games. One Ridiculously Good Time.

Ridiculous Games, an independent development studio founded by industry veterans with more than twenty-five years of experience making great games, today announces the release of A Ridiculous Waste of Time. This amusing assemblage of mini games is available from 10:00 AM PT today, April 1, on Steam as a free download for a limited time, with subsequent platforms and game additions to follow.

Watch the launch trailer here:

A Ridiculous Waste of Time is a growing library of fun diversions, kicking off with an assortment of games spanning a wide range of genres. The mini-games vary from dice-digging adventures and monster-feeding puzzles to rhythm DJ battles, galaxy-sized burger stacking, and a nine-table Blackjack showdown. Whether playing solo or passing the controller, there is something for players of all ages and tastes.

"We built the games we've always wanted to play," said Jeremy Airey, Founder & CEO of Ridiculous Games. "A Ridiculous Waste of Time is exactly what it sounds like - and we couldn't be prouder of it."

Designed to fit into players' busy lives, at home or on the go, A Ridiculous Waste of Time can be played without the need for an internet connection. The studio has plans to add more games over time.

The Mini-Games currently available include:

Dig Dice - Dig down to the planet's core in this chaos-fueled dice digger! Dodge gas pockets, dodge dynamite, collect Diamond Dice, and ride your luck alongside your pal Dee Dee on a depth-defying journey.

Super Hungry Kaiju! - Ravenous monsters are destroying cities across the globe - and only you can stop them by feeding their hunger in this monstrous match-3 puzzle game.

DJ Little Rabbit and the Battle of the Beatz - Step into Harmony High's annual 'Battle of the Beatz' rhythm tournament. Face off against rivals, sway the crowd, and prove you're the #1 DJ in school.

Infinity Burger - Stack burgers to the stars in this fast-paced memory game. Follow the arcane rules of the Gods, fulfill Bonus Orders, and keep stacking to reach timed height goals.

Baka Jack - Take on a devious Dealer across nine simultaneous Blackjack tables - all with a single deck. Simple card game? Not even close.

Key Features:

. Five unique games across multiple genres - with more on the way

. Dice, blocks, cards, memory challenges, and more

. Local leaderboards for pass-and-play fun

. Loads of achievements to test your limits

. Adorable characters galore

A Ridiculous Waste of Time is available starting today as a complimentary download for a limited time on Steam, with additional games and platforms to follow.

To learn more, visit the Ridiculous Games website or follow the developers on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

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ABOUT RIDICULOUS GAMES

Ridiculous Games is an interactive developer founded in 2017 by industry veterans passionate about making games they love. Ridiculous games made by ridiculous gamers. In addition to A Ridiculous Waste of Time, the team just launched the grid-based music-rhythm puzzle game GRIDbeat! with Acclaim.

Editor's Note: Qualified press and creators can request review codes here. Spokespeople are available upon request.

Ridiculous Games Press Kit:

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Olson, on behalf of Ridiculous Games

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