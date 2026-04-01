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Datastealth Appoints Daniel Thanos As Chief Technology Officer To Drive Product Innovation And Security Leadership
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DataStealth, a leading enterprise data security platform, today announced the appointment of Daniel Thanos as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The hire reinforces DataStealth's commitment to product innovation, advanced security research, AI-first innovation, and technical leadership as the company scales its platform across enterprise environments.
Thanos brings more than two decades of cybersecurity and technology leadership experience across the financial services, telecommunications, industrial, and technology sectors. He has held senior roles, including CTO, VP of Security R&D, Director of Advanced Cybersecurity, and Chief Cybersecurity Architect at large transnational organizations and innovative security startups. He served as Vice President of Arctic Wolf Labs, where he led AI R&D, advanced software development, security research, and threat intelligence. Most recently, Thanos has been deeply engaged in services and technology development for advanced Agentic AI for security.
"His track record of driving AI-powered product innovation, deep expertise in data security and cryptographic systems, contributions to national cybersecurity standards, and scaling intelligent security operations across complex enterprise environments makes him the ideal leader to take our platform to the next level," said Jim Barkdoll, CEO of DataStealth.
Advancing Security Innovation and Standards
Thanos has a distinguished record of shaping cybersecurity policy and standards at the highest levels. He has led and contributed to working groups at IEEE, IEC, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the U.S. White House Office of Science and Technology. His work has informed U.S. government expert testimony, cyber policy, and Presidential Commissions for Cybersecurity. He holds multiple patents in his fields and has contributed to numerous industry and government reports globally.
At DataStealth, Thanos will lead the company's technology strategy and product roadmap, overseeing the continued development of its patented data security platform and pushing into new areas of innovation as we enter the age of AI. He will be responsible for leading the product, research, and engineering organizations at DataStealth. DataStealth's agentless architecture discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, on-premises, and legacy environments, without requiring code changes or complex integrations.
"DataStealth has built something genuinely differentiated, a platform that protects sensitive data wherever it lives, without the deployment complexity that has held the industry back. My background in advanced AI, data security, and cryptographic systems aligns directly with the core of what DataStealth does, and as AI transforms both the threat landscape and enterprise infrastructure, this architecture is uniquely positioned to secure data across these evolving environments," said Thanos. "I'm excited to lead the technical and product vision and accelerate the AI-driven innovation that will help enterprises stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape."
Strengthening the Leadership Team
Thanos's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic leadership hires as DataStealth scales its go-to-market operations and deepens its investment in product development. His addition to the executive team complements recent appointments across channel sales and business development, positioning the company to meet growing enterprise demand for data protection across financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, government, and other regulated industries.
About DataStealth
DataStealth is an enterprise Data Security Platform (DSP) that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, on-premises, and legacy environments. Using patented technology, including tokenization, encryption, and masking, DataStealth secures data without requiring code changes or complex integrations. Deployment is as simple as a DNS update. For more information, visit DataStealth.
Thanos brings more than two decades of cybersecurity and technology leadership experience across the financial services, telecommunications, industrial, and technology sectors. He has held senior roles, including CTO, VP of Security R&D, Director of Advanced Cybersecurity, and Chief Cybersecurity Architect at large transnational organizations and innovative security startups. He served as Vice President of Arctic Wolf Labs, where he led AI R&D, advanced software development, security research, and threat intelligence. Most recently, Thanos has been deeply engaged in services and technology development for advanced Agentic AI for security.
"His track record of driving AI-powered product innovation, deep expertise in data security and cryptographic systems, contributions to national cybersecurity standards, and scaling intelligent security operations across complex enterprise environments makes him the ideal leader to take our platform to the next level," said Jim Barkdoll, CEO of DataStealth.
Advancing Security Innovation and Standards
Thanos has a distinguished record of shaping cybersecurity policy and standards at the highest levels. He has led and contributed to working groups at IEEE, IEC, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the U.S. White House Office of Science and Technology. His work has informed U.S. government expert testimony, cyber policy, and Presidential Commissions for Cybersecurity. He holds multiple patents in his fields and has contributed to numerous industry and government reports globally.
At DataStealth, Thanos will lead the company's technology strategy and product roadmap, overseeing the continued development of its patented data security platform and pushing into new areas of innovation as we enter the age of AI. He will be responsible for leading the product, research, and engineering organizations at DataStealth. DataStealth's agentless architecture discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, on-premises, and legacy environments, without requiring code changes or complex integrations.
"DataStealth has built something genuinely differentiated, a platform that protects sensitive data wherever it lives, without the deployment complexity that has held the industry back. My background in advanced AI, data security, and cryptographic systems aligns directly with the core of what DataStealth does, and as AI transforms both the threat landscape and enterprise infrastructure, this architecture is uniquely positioned to secure data across these evolving environments," said Thanos. "I'm excited to lead the technical and product vision and accelerate the AI-driven innovation that will help enterprises stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape."
Strengthening the Leadership Team
Thanos's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic leadership hires as DataStealth scales its go-to-market operations and deepens its investment in product development. His addition to the executive team complements recent appointments across channel sales and business development, positioning the company to meet growing enterprise demand for data protection across financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, government, and other regulated industries.
About DataStealth
DataStealth is an enterprise Data Security Platform (DSP) that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, on-premises, and legacy environments. Using patented technology, including tokenization, encryption, and masking, DataStealth secures data without requiring code changes or complex integrations. Deployment is as simple as a DNS update. For more information, visit DataStealth.
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