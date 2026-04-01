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Blackvue To Showcase Spring 2026 FLEETA Expansion At NAFA: Advancing No-Contract AI Fleet Management
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BlackVue, a global leader in connected dash cam technology, is proud to announce its participation in the NAFA 2026 Institute & Expo, the premier event for fleet management professionals. From April 13–15, 2026, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, BlackVue will showcase FLEETA, its revolutionary AI-powered Fleet Management Service (FMS) designed to minimize overhead costs while delivering enterprise-grade telematics.
Breaking the Status Quo in Fleet Management
Unlike traditional FMS solutions encumbered by high entry barriers and rigid long-term contracts, FLEETA introduces a flexible no-strings-attached monthly subscription model. It is designed to address the needs of ELD-exempt local fleets while also delivering advanced video monitoring and telematics features, powered by the BlackVue cloud-compatible dash cams.
Experience the Innovation: FLEETA at Booth #847
BlackVue will demonstrate the full FLEETA ecosystem at Booth #847 from April 13–15. FLEETA is engineered to disrupt the market by delivering real-time video visibility across every vehicle - without the overhead costs of traditional FMS solutions.
Key Features of FLEETA Include:
- Advanced Monitoring: Fleet-wide real-time GPS tracking, alerts and live video feeds supporting up to 64 channels on a single dashboard.
- Actionable Intelligence: The FLEETA AI assistant helps operators make sense of the data gathered by their dash cams by providing actionable insights.
- Easy Management at Scale: FLEETA lets fleet operators manage hundreds of vehicles as easily as one, with remote device registration and maintenance, and hardware that can be installed by anyone.
- Contractual Freedom: A SaaS-based model designed to offer flexibility, moving away from the industry's traditional long-term lock-ins.
Strategic Private Launch: A Glimpse into the Future
Ahead of the main exhibition, BlackVue will host an exclusive Private FLEETA Service Presentation for key partners and enterprise clients:
- When: Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 3:00 PM
- Where: Room #12, Huntington Convention Center
- Highlights: A strategic roadmap session focusing on digital transformation in logistics, followed by an executive Q&A and an interactive demo of FLEETA's multi-channel live monitoring capabilities.
- RSVP: To attend, please register at or contact...
Interactive Engagement at NAFA 2026
Throughout the expo, visitors to Booth #847 can participate in the FLEETA Cornhole Challenge, an engaging event where participants can win branded merchandise, such as BlackVue ELITE-branded neck pillows and FLEETA tumblers, by hitting "incident points" on a mock FLEETA map.
To explore the revolutionary AI-powered Fleet Management System, visit BlackVue at booth #847. For more information, visit the official BlackVue website at
Business Opportunities & Inquiries:
For all sales and marketing inquiries related to FLEETA, please contact us at...
About BlackVue:
Since 2007, BlackVue has set the standard for car dash cams, introducing the world's first Full HD dash cams and pioneering BlackVue Cloud connectivity. Based in Seoul, South Korea, BlackVue continues to innovate in the dash cam and fleet management sectors, providing peace of mind to millions of drivers worldwide.
About FLEETA:
FLEETA is BlackVue's next-generation AI-powered Fleet Management Service (FMS) designed to give every fleet operator real-time video visibility and AI-driven insights - free from the barriers of traditional FMS solutions. By integrating edge-AI detection, real-time multi-channel video streaming, and a flexible SaaS-based subscription model, FLEETA removes the traditional barriers of high upfront costs and long-term contracts. It provides fleet operators of all sizes with the actionable insights needed to enhance driver safety, optimize operational efficiency, and achieve digital transformation in logistics.
Breaking the Status Quo in Fleet Management
Unlike traditional FMS solutions encumbered by high entry barriers and rigid long-term contracts, FLEETA introduces a flexible no-strings-attached monthly subscription model. It is designed to address the needs of ELD-exempt local fleets while also delivering advanced video monitoring and telematics features, powered by the BlackVue cloud-compatible dash cams.
Experience the Innovation: FLEETA at Booth #847
BlackVue will demonstrate the full FLEETA ecosystem at Booth #847 from April 13–15. FLEETA is engineered to disrupt the market by delivering real-time video visibility across every vehicle - without the overhead costs of traditional FMS solutions.
Key Features of FLEETA Include:
- Advanced Monitoring: Fleet-wide real-time GPS tracking, alerts and live video feeds supporting up to 64 channels on a single dashboard.
- Actionable Intelligence: The FLEETA AI assistant helps operators make sense of the data gathered by their dash cams by providing actionable insights.
- Easy Management at Scale: FLEETA lets fleet operators manage hundreds of vehicles as easily as one, with remote device registration and maintenance, and hardware that can be installed by anyone.
- Contractual Freedom: A SaaS-based model designed to offer flexibility, moving away from the industry's traditional long-term lock-ins.
Strategic Private Launch: A Glimpse into the Future
Ahead of the main exhibition, BlackVue will host an exclusive Private FLEETA Service Presentation for key partners and enterprise clients:
- When: Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 3:00 PM
- Where: Room #12, Huntington Convention Center
- Highlights: A strategic roadmap session focusing on digital transformation in logistics, followed by an executive Q&A and an interactive demo of FLEETA's multi-channel live monitoring capabilities.
- RSVP: To attend, please register at or contact...
Interactive Engagement at NAFA 2026
Throughout the expo, visitors to Booth #847 can participate in the FLEETA Cornhole Challenge, an engaging event where participants can win branded merchandise, such as BlackVue ELITE-branded neck pillows and FLEETA tumblers, by hitting "incident points" on a mock FLEETA map.
To explore the revolutionary AI-powered Fleet Management System, visit BlackVue at booth #847. For more information, visit the official BlackVue website at
Business Opportunities & Inquiries:
For all sales and marketing inquiries related to FLEETA, please contact us at...
About BlackVue:
Since 2007, BlackVue has set the standard for car dash cams, introducing the world's first Full HD dash cams and pioneering BlackVue Cloud connectivity. Based in Seoul, South Korea, BlackVue continues to innovate in the dash cam and fleet management sectors, providing peace of mind to millions of drivers worldwide.
About FLEETA:
FLEETA is BlackVue's next-generation AI-powered Fleet Management Service (FMS) designed to give every fleet operator real-time video visibility and AI-driven insights - free from the barriers of traditional FMS solutions. By integrating edge-AI detection, real-time multi-channel video streaming, and a flexible SaaS-based subscription model, FLEETA removes the traditional barriers of high upfront costs and long-term contracts. It provides fleet operators of all sizes with the actionable insights needed to enhance driver safety, optimize operational efficiency, and achieve digital transformation in logistics.
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