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Truelist Launches Free, Open-Source Developer Tools For Email Validation
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Truelist, the email verification platform known for its unlimited email validation at a fixed monthly cost, today announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of free, open-source developer tools designed to make email validation first-class across every major language, framework, and workflow.
Available now on GitHub under the Truelist-Labs organization (github/orgs/Truelist-Labs/repositories ), the toolkit spans more than 20 open-source repositories - all free to use under the MIT License - and gives developers everything they need to integrate production-grade email validation directly into their applications, CI/CD pipelines, and AI-powered workflows.
A Full-Stack Developer Experience
Truelist's new developer toolkit covers the entire spectrum of modern software development:
Language SDKs: Official SDKs are available for Node/TypeScript, Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, Java, and C#/.NET, enabling developers to call the Truelist API from any backend stack with minimal setup.
Frontend Framework Components: Developers building with React, Vue, Svelte, and Next can drop in ready-made hooks, composables, and components that perform real-time email validation on the client side. The Next integration supports Server Actions, Edge Middleware, and Zod schema validation out of the box.
Backend Framework Integrations: Native integrations for Laravel, Django (including Django REST Framework), and Ruby on Rails allow teams to add email validation directly into their existing model validation layers with just a line or two of configuration.
No-Code and Low-Code Automations: Truelist supports Zapier, Make, and n8n through dedicated integration packages, making it easy for non-developers to incorporate email verification into automated workflows.
AI and Developer Tooling: A dedicated MCP (Model Context Protocol) server enables AI coding assistants - including Claude, Cursor, and VS Code extensions - to validate emails natively. Agent skills are also available to teach AI tools how to use the Truelist API in code generation contexts.
Command-Line Interface: A Go-based CLI tool lets developers validate email addresses directly from the terminal, making it easy to test, script, or integrate validation into build processes.
OpenAPI Specification: A full OpenAPI 3.1 specification for the Truelist API is publicly available, allowing developers to generate clients, explore endpoints, and integrate Truelist into API management tooling.
WordPress Plugin: A ready-to-install WordPress plugin brings Truelist email validation to the world's most popular CMS.
"We want every developer - regardless of stack - to have a world-class, zero-friction path to email validation," said the Truelist team. "These tools are free, open-source, and built to meet developers where they already are."
About Truelist
Truelist is an email verification platform that helps businesses improve email deliverability, protect sender reputation, and reduce bounce rates. Unlike credit-based services, Truelist offers unlimited email validation at a predictable fixed monthly cost. The platform uses layered validation strategies - including syntax checks, DNS lookups, SMTP verification, and catch-all detection - to deliver up to 2x more accurate results than competing services.
Developers can get started for free at truelist. The full suite of open-source tools is available at github/orgs/Truelist-Labs/repositories.
###
Contact:
Grant Ammons
Co-Founder, Truelist
truelist
Available now on GitHub under the Truelist-Labs organization (github/orgs/Truelist-Labs/repositories ), the toolkit spans more than 20 open-source repositories - all free to use under the MIT License - and gives developers everything they need to integrate production-grade email validation directly into their applications, CI/CD pipelines, and AI-powered workflows.
A Full-Stack Developer Experience
Truelist's new developer toolkit covers the entire spectrum of modern software development:
Language SDKs: Official SDKs are available for Node/TypeScript, Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, Java, and C#/.NET, enabling developers to call the Truelist API from any backend stack with minimal setup.
Frontend Framework Components: Developers building with React, Vue, Svelte, and Next can drop in ready-made hooks, composables, and components that perform real-time email validation on the client side. The Next integration supports Server Actions, Edge Middleware, and Zod schema validation out of the box.
Backend Framework Integrations: Native integrations for Laravel, Django (including Django REST Framework), and Ruby on Rails allow teams to add email validation directly into their existing model validation layers with just a line or two of configuration.
No-Code and Low-Code Automations: Truelist supports Zapier, Make, and n8n through dedicated integration packages, making it easy for non-developers to incorporate email verification into automated workflows.
AI and Developer Tooling: A dedicated MCP (Model Context Protocol) server enables AI coding assistants - including Claude, Cursor, and VS Code extensions - to validate emails natively. Agent skills are also available to teach AI tools how to use the Truelist API in code generation contexts.
Command-Line Interface: A Go-based CLI tool lets developers validate email addresses directly from the terminal, making it easy to test, script, or integrate validation into build processes.
OpenAPI Specification: A full OpenAPI 3.1 specification for the Truelist API is publicly available, allowing developers to generate clients, explore endpoints, and integrate Truelist into API management tooling.
WordPress Plugin: A ready-to-install WordPress plugin brings Truelist email validation to the world's most popular CMS.
"We want every developer - regardless of stack - to have a world-class, zero-friction path to email validation," said the Truelist team. "These tools are free, open-source, and built to meet developers where they already are."
About Truelist
Truelist is an email verification platform that helps businesses improve email deliverability, protect sender reputation, and reduce bounce rates. Unlike credit-based services, Truelist offers unlimited email validation at a predictable fixed monthly cost. The platform uses layered validation strategies - including syntax checks, DNS lookups, SMTP verification, and catch-all detection - to deliver up to 2x more accurate results than competing services.
Developers can get started for free at truelist. The full suite of open-source tools is available at github/orgs/Truelist-Labs/repositories.
###
Contact:
Grant Ammons
Co-Founder, Truelist
truelist
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