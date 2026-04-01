Semicon India Programme To Form Complete Ecosystem From Design To Manufacturing: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The government has adopted a structured and targeted policy for electronics manufacturing across the entire value chain including semiconductors and electronic goods production rose six times in a decade, an official statement said on Wednesday.

India's electronics manufacturing sector has expanded significantly over the past 11 years.

The electronic goods production rose to about Rs 12 lakh crore in 2024‐25 from roughly Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014‐15. Exports of electronic goods jumped eight times to around Rs 3.3 lakh crore from Rs 38,000 crore over the same period.

Production of mobile phones increased 28 times to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in 2024‐25 from Rs 18,000 crore in 2014‐15, the statement from Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

Semicon India Programme was launched in January 2022 to promote the development of its manufacturing ecosystem in India. It aims at developing a complete ecosystem, ranging from design, fabrication, assembly, testing, packaging and module manufacturing.

In a short span of four years, the government has approved 10 projects with investment commitments of about Rs 1.6 lakh crore. Commercial production from two plants (Micron and Kaynes) has commenced with 2 more plants to start commercial production this year.

Building on the success of Semicon India Program, the Union Budget 2026-27, proposed India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 for manufacture of equipment and materials, design full stack, Indian IP and fortify supply chains, the statement noted.

Under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), 10 semiconductor units are under construction. As a foundational industry, semiconductor manufacturing is expected to have a cascading impact on employment generation across the supply chain and allied sectors, leading to significant indirect job creation.

Under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), 249 applications have been received for components, base materials and capital equipment such as PCBs, capacitors, laminates etc, the ministry said.

-IANS

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