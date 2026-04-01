IP Strategy Highlights Verse8's $5M Raise As AI-Native Game Creation Enters The $200B Global Gaming Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GIG HARBOR, Wash., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) today highlighted the recent $5 million seed funding round for Verse8, an AI-native platform enabling creators to generate fully playable multiplayer games using natural language prompts.

The round was backed by Story Foundation and a consortium of gaming and technology investors including, NEXPACE, Neowiz, MARBLEX, Solarium Labs, and NEXUS. The financing is expected to support continued development of Verse8's AI-driven game creation systems and expansion of its creator ecosystem.

The milestone comes as the global video game market was valued at $239.92 billion in 2025 with 3.6 billion players worldwide creating a massive opportunity for new creator-driven tools that dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of building interactive experiences.12

Verse8 allows creators to instantly transform ideas into playable multiplayer experiences using simple text prompts, eliminating the need for complex engines, large development teams, or lengthy production cycles. Since launch, the platform has grown rapidly, reaching more than 3.5 million monthly active users, supporting 5,000 creators, and enabling the creation of over 25,000 games.

As generative AI lowers the barriers to creative production across video, music, and images, interactive media represents one of the largest remaining frontiers for creator-led AI tools.

The platform is integrated with Story to provide onchain ownership, licensing, and distribution for creator-generated content. This allows game creators to retain attribution, participate in downstream revenue, and safely remix existing intellectual property within programmable licensing frameworks.

From IP Strategy's perspective, Verse8 demonstrates how AI-native creation tools can transform interactive media into a scalable, creator-owned asset class within a programmable IP ecosystem.

IP Strategy expects to continue highlighting ecosystem developments that demonstrate real-world adoption, sustainable economic models, and long-term alignment with Story's vision for programmable intellectual property.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy's treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“goal,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“seeks,”“will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the potential for the financing to support continued development of Verse8's AI-driven game creation systems and expansion of its creator ecosystem, the potential growth of Verse8, and IP Strategy's expectations to continue highlighting ecosystem developments that demonstrate real-world adoption, sustainable economic models, and long-term alignment with Story's vision for programmable intellectual property.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company's common stock and any correlation between the Company's stock price and the price of $IP tokens or any correlation between the Company's stock price and activity or projects within the Story ecosystem, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, and expectations with respect to future performance and growth. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 26, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on October 16, 2025, Amendment No. 2 filed on December 12, 2025 and Amendment No. 3 filed on December 19, 2025, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact

(800) 595-3550

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