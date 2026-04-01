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Italy’s Consecutive World Cup Failures Stir Political Controversy
(MENAFN) Italy’s inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup for the third consecutive time has intensified political scrutiny, prompting calls for structural changes within the country’s football administration, according to reports.
In the Chamber of Deputies, members of Brothers of Italy (FdI) pressed Sports Minister Andrea Abodi to provide an explanation regarding what they labeled the “failure of Italian football.”
At the same time, League (Lega) called for a “total reform of football,” advocating for restrictions on non-EU players and increased opportunities for Italian youth to feature in starting lineups. Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida added that accountability is necessary.
Vice President of the Chamber Giorgio Mule renewed demands for Gabriele Gravina to step down, accusing the federation’s leadership of protecting him. Gravina acknowledged the crisis but emphasized that meaningful reform requires broader discussions involving leagues and clubs, not solely the federation.
In the Chamber of Deputies, members of Brothers of Italy (FdI) pressed Sports Minister Andrea Abodi to provide an explanation regarding what they labeled the “failure of Italian football.”
At the same time, League (Lega) called for a “total reform of football,” advocating for restrictions on non-EU players and increased opportunities for Italian youth to feature in starting lineups. Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida added that accountability is necessary.
Vice President of the Chamber Giorgio Mule renewed demands for Gabriele Gravina to step down, accusing the federation’s leadership of protecting him. Gravina acknowledged the crisis but emphasized that meaningful reform requires broader discussions involving leagues and clubs, not solely the federation.
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