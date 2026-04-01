Windscribe Launches Futtbux, A Solana-Based Token That Rewards VPN Subscribers For Unused Bandwidth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Windscribe, the privacy-focused VPN service, has launched FuttBux ($FBUX), a Solana-based cryptocurrency token designed to reward subscribers who use less bandwidth than their plan allows.

The program, which is live as of April 1, 2026, automatically enrolls all Windscribe Pro subscribers. Each billing cycle, the platform measures how much bandwidth a subscriber consumed relative to their available capacity. Subscribers who use less data earn a proportionally larger token allocation. The company refers to the underlying measurement as the "Bandwidth Underutilization Derivative," or BUD.

Token rewards are calculated as a percentage of the subscriber's plan cost, scaled inversely to data transferred. FuttBux is built on Solana's blockchain infrastructure with no fixed supply cap. Tokens accumulate within each subscriber's Windscribe account and are airdropped to a connected Solana wallet on a rolling basis.

Free-tier users, who receive 10 GB of monthly bandwidth at no cost, are not eligible for the program.

In its initial phase, FuttBux can be earned, held, and transferred between wallets. Windscribe has stated that future phases will introduce the ability to redeem tokens for subscription time, merchandise from the company's official store, and other products. The company has also indicated that exchange listings are on the roadmap.

"Most loyalty programs reward you for engaging with a product. We thought it would be funnier - and frankly more honest - to reward people for not using it," said Yegor Sak, co-founder of Windscribe. "The token is real, the blockchain infrastructure is real, and the rewards are real. Whether any of it is useful yet is a separate question entirely."

An accompanying video, featuring Geoff Pesos discussing the FuttBux concept in a fireside chat format, has been shared alongside the launch. Branded merchandise, including FuttBux-themed t-shirts, is available through the Windscribe swag store.

Technical documentation, including the project's "brownpaper," is available at windscribe/futtbux.

About Windscribe

Windscribe is a privacy-focused VPN and security tool used by millions of people worldwide. Built on a foundation of transparency and no-logging, the service offers both free and paid plans with features including R.O.B.E.R.T. (DNS-level ad and malware blocking), fully open-source clients, and servers across 69 countries. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit windscribe.