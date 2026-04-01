Infobip's 20-Year Analysis Of 3.8 Trillion Messages Reveals Rise Of Omnichannel, RCS And AI-Driven Communication

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Analysis of 628 billion interactions in 2025 highlights the shift to conversational experiences, with nearly 98% of traffic now sent by customers using multiple channels

Dubai, United Arab Emirates- April 2026 – AI-first cloud communication platform Infobip has released its Messaging Trends Report 2026, offering a comprehensive analysis of the current state of business communication. Drawing on data from 628 billion mobile interactions in 2025 and a historical review of 3.8 trillion messages over the past 20 years, the report charts the evolution from single-channel messaging to complex, AI-powered omnichannel experiences.

The data reveals a shift in how brands engage with customers. While SMS remains a critical pillar for reliability, accounting for 62% of traffic, the growth of rich, conversational channels is accelerating. RCS traffic grew 3x globally last year, with 70x increase in North America. Meanwhile, WhatsApp continues to dominate the conversational landscape, facilitating 91% of all conversational AI interactions on the platform, marking a 25% increase year over year.

Agentic AI is enabling the next major steps in business messaging. Moving beyond simple chatbots, AI agents are now capable of autonomous, goal-driven interactions, orchestrating complex customer journeys across channels. Single-channel communication is now obsolete for global brands. Ten years ago, 73% of platform traffic was single-channel. By 2025, that figure has dropped to just 2.3%, as 98% of interactions now span multiple channels. RCS is now mainstream in many regions. Beyond the growth in North America, Latin America saw a 7x increase, and APAC grew by over five times.

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Ante Pamuković, Chief Revenue Officer at Infobip, commented:“Our 20-year anniversary data set gives us a unique vantage point to see not just where we are, but where we are going. The story is clear, the era of the simple notification is over. We are shifting towards a diverse ecosystem where brands orchestrate conversations across WhatsApp, RCS, Email and Voice. The future is omnichannel, conversational, and increasingly powered by Agentic AI. In this new world, Infobip provides the infrastructure enabling businesses to meet their customers on the right channel, at the right time, with the right message.”

As Infobip marks 20 years of innovation, the launch of the Messaging Trends Report 2026 sets the stage for the company's next evolution, enabling autonomous, AI-driven customer experiences through its new AgentOS platform.

About Infobip:

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost RadarTM: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost & Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the third consecutive year. In 2025, positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision (July 2025)

Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research's RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

Infobip named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

Recent award wins include: