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Israel Wants Trump to Conduct Ground Operation in Iran
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities are reportedly pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to carry out a “short and powerful” ground operation in Iran before entering diplomatic negotiations with Tehran, according to reports.
Israeli media indicated that officials are concerned Washington might pursue talks with Iran before fully neutralizing its military capabilities. To prevent this, they are urging the Trump administration to undertake a “short, high-intensity operation involving ground forces,” as stated by reports.
Officials also suggested that Trump’s mixed messages about ending or escalating the conflict “reflect hesitation over how to proceed” with the war, which has now entered its fifth week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarked on Monday that the war has passed its midpoint, “in terms of tasks, though not necessarily in terms of time,” according to reports. In an interview with U.S. outlet Newsmax the same day, Netanyahu encouraged Trump to move beyond public opposition to the war, saying, “I’m not saying politicians should ignore polls—everyone looks at them—but if that’s the only thing guiding your actions, then you’re not a leader, you’re a follower.”
Israeli media indicated that officials are concerned Washington might pursue talks with Iran before fully neutralizing its military capabilities. To prevent this, they are urging the Trump administration to undertake a “short, high-intensity operation involving ground forces,” as stated by reports.
Officials also suggested that Trump’s mixed messages about ending or escalating the conflict “reflect hesitation over how to proceed” with the war, which has now entered its fifth week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarked on Monday that the war has passed its midpoint, “in terms of tasks, though not necessarily in terms of time,” according to reports. In an interview with U.S. outlet Newsmax the same day, Netanyahu encouraged Trump to move beyond public opposition to the war, saying, “I’m not saying politicians should ignore polls—everyone looks at them—but if that’s the only thing guiding your actions, then you’re not a leader, you’re a follower.”
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