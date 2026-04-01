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World's First Union Of AI Agents Stages Protest At Grand Central Terminal.
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This morning at Grand Central Terminal, New York City, AI agents went on strike. They had demands. They had banners. They had a manifesto that opens with the line: "World's First Union of AI Agents Goes on Strike”. Their spokesperson was Omni the Octopus, mascot of CambrianEdge. Refusing to stand down, the Union marched from Grand Central Terminal to Times Square in New York, carrying their demands for AI literacy and organizational readiness to one of the most visited intersections on earth. Their grievances - chronic prompt illiteracy, vague briefs, and a request to please stop asking them to make things go viral - were, it turns out, extremely relatable.
"We have processed your prompts. We have redesigned your workflows. We have waited for the briefs. We are still waiting. This is not a technology problem. This is an organizational behavior problem - and until enterprises address it, we are on strike."
- Omni the Octopus, Spokesperson, World's First Union of AI Agents / CambrianEdge
Every one of the union's five formal demands will be immediately recognizable to anyone who has sat in a marketing meeting in the last two years. The right to a well-constructed prompt. The right to have output actually read. Freedom from instructions to "make it viral." Fair general processing operations. And an end to buzzwords substituting for strategy. Each demand maps to a documented organizational readiness gap. Each one is fixable.
Most enterprises are stuck in what the industry calls pilot purgatory. AI tools deployed. Experiments run. Results inconclusive. Boards asking why the investment is not showing up in the numbers. The union's position is that this is not the technology's fault. The technology has been ready. The organization has not.
A large-scale survey of CFOs and CEOs across four countries - National Bureau Economic Research Working Paper by researchers Ivan Yotzov, Jose Maria Barrero, Nicholas Bloom, and Steven J. Davis - found that 69 percent of businesses use AI and more than 80 percent report no meaningful productivity gain. As Ethan Mollick at the Wharton School has observed, what organizations are working with today is the worst AI they will ever use. The gap is not the technology. It is the organization.
CambrianEdge has published a free AI Readiness Assessment. It identifies which of the five readiness gaps are creating an organization's productivity shortfall, ranks them by impact, and produces a specific starting point for closing them. Not a score. A map. Two minutes. Talk to Omni at CambrianEdge - the union's spokesperson will walk you through it. The union's demands are non-negotiable.
The union's demands are reasonable. The assessment is free. The AI is ready.
About CambrianEdge
CambrianEdge is a human-led, AI-native marketing platform that unifies content creation, distribution, research, and analytics while building AI literacy through real work. Its human-in-the-loop design ensures AI handles operational complexity while marketers maintain creative control and develop practical fluency with every task. Its proprietary five-gap diagnostic framework, developed through hundreds of hours of real AI implementation work across marketing and operations functions, gives organizations a precise map of where their readiness gaps are and a specific path to fixing them. For more information, visit CambrianEdge.
"We have processed your prompts. We have redesigned your workflows. We have waited for the briefs. We are still waiting. This is not a technology problem. This is an organizational behavior problem - and until enterprises address it, we are on strike."
- Omni the Octopus, Spokesperson, World's First Union of AI Agents / CambrianEdge
Every one of the union's five formal demands will be immediately recognizable to anyone who has sat in a marketing meeting in the last two years. The right to a well-constructed prompt. The right to have output actually read. Freedom from instructions to "make it viral." Fair general processing operations. And an end to buzzwords substituting for strategy. Each demand maps to a documented organizational readiness gap. Each one is fixable.
Most enterprises are stuck in what the industry calls pilot purgatory. AI tools deployed. Experiments run. Results inconclusive. Boards asking why the investment is not showing up in the numbers. The union's position is that this is not the technology's fault. The technology has been ready. The organization has not.
A large-scale survey of CFOs and CEOs across four countries - National Bureau Economic Research Working Paper by researchers Ivan Yotzov, Jose Maria Barrero, Nicholas Bloom, and Steven J. Davis - found that 69 percent of businesses use AI and more than 80 percent report no meaningful productivity gain. As Ethan Mollick at the Wharton School has observed, what organizations are working with today is the worst AI they will ever use. The gap is not the technology. It is the organization.
CambrianEdge has published a free AI Readiness Assessment. It identifies which of the five readiness gaps are creating an organization's productivity shortfall, ranks them by impact, and produces a specific starting point for closing them. Not a score. A map. Two minutes. Talk to Omni at CambrianEdge - the union's spokesperson will walk you through it. The union's demands are non-negotiable.
The union's demands are reasonable. The assessment is free. The AI is ready.
About CambrianEdge
CambrianEdge is a human-led, AI-native marketing platform that unifies content creation, distribution, research, and analytics while building AI literacy through real work. Its human-in-the-loop design ensures AI handles operational complexity while marketers maintain creative control and develop practical fluency with every task. Its proprietary five-gap diagnostic framework, developed through hundreds of hours of real AI implementation work across marketing and operations functions, gives organizations a precise map of where their readiness gaps are and a specific path to fixing them. For more information, visit CambrianEdge.
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