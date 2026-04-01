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Volkswagen Faces Backlash Over Proposed Defense Work with Israel
(MENAFN) Peace activists in Germany are planning an Easter weekend demonstration to protest Volkswagen’s reported discussions with Israel’s Rafael for producing missile-system components at its Osnabruck plant.
Organizers argue that such plans represent a dangerous shift toward militarizing the automotive industry and undermine Osnabruck’s historical significance as the birthplace of the 1648 Peace of Westphalia, which helped establish modern international law.
“There is already a militarization of the economy taking place in the region and we want to counter this,” said Marie Dominique Guyard, spokesperson for the Osnabruck Peace Initiative.
“There are enough alternatives for civilian products, and we want Volkswagen in Osnabruck to work for peace, not for war.”
The group intends to participate in the traditional Easter peace march on April 4, followed by a rally and a city walk. Guyard emphasized the city’s peace heritage, warning that a pivot by Volkswagen toward military production would have serious consequences.
“Our city is very proud of this history, and it would be catastrophic if one of the city’s most prominent companies were owned by an arms company or worked entirely for one,” she said.
Volkswagen has confirmed that it is in talks with several defense firms, including missile-defense specialists, regarding potential uses for the Osnabruck facility, where car production is scheduled to end after 2027. CEO Oliver Blume stated that any military involvement would be limited to transport vehicles, the company’s core area of expertise, and would not include weapons systems.
Organizers argue that such plans represent a dangerous shift toward militarizing the automotive industry and undermine Osnabruck’s historical significance as the birthplace of the 1648 Peace of Westphalia, which helped establish modern international law.
“There is already a militarization of the economy taking place in the region and we want to counter this,” said Marie Dominique Guyard, spokesperson for the Osnabruck Peace Initiative.
“There are enough alternatives for civilian products, and we want Volkswagen in Osnabruck to work for peace, not for war.”
The group intends to participate in the traditional Easter peace march on April 4, followed by a rally and a city walk. Guyard emphasized the city’s peace heritage, warning that a pivot by Volkswagen toward military production would have serious consequences.
“Our city is very proud of this history, and it would be catastrophic if one of the city’s most prominent companies were owned by an arms company or worked entirely for one,” she said.
Volkswagen has confirmed that it is in talks with several defense firms, including missile-defense specialists, regarding potential uses for the Osnabruck facility, where car production is scheduled to end after 2027. CEO Oliver Blume stated that any military involvement would be limited to transport vehicles, the company’s core area of expertise, and would not include weapons systems.
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