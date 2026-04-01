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IMF Says UK Faces One of World's Largest Economic Shocks
(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sounded the alarm over Britain's deepening vulnerability to the Middle East energy crisis, cautioning that the UK is "especially exposed" to skyrocketing fuel costs due to its outsized dependence on gas-fired electricity generation.
The warning comes as energy importers across Europe bear the brunt of a violent price surge triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February and the cascade of retaliatory strikes that followed. The fallout has effectively sealed off the Strait of Hormuz — the critical maritime corridor responsible for roughly one-fifth of the world's oil shipments — strangling global supply chains and sending fuel and production costs spiraling.
In a blogpost authored by senior IMF officials, including chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the Fund cautioned that governments carrying heavy debt burdens would have scant capacity to absorb the blow, leaving ordinary households and businesses dangerously exposed. The post warned that the war's economic ripple effects would be "both global and highly uneven," with select nations — prominently including the UK — facing a renewed and painful squeeze on living standards.
Britain and Italy rank among the most vulnerable economies, with surging energy bills threatening to reignite cost-of-living pressures, the IMF noted. By contrast, France and Spain are comparatively insulated, buoyed by their heavier investment in nuclear and renewable power infrastructure.
Despite the gathering storm, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to project calm on Monday, urging citizens to "act as normal," and insisting that domestic fuel supplies remain secure.
Yet economists paint a far grimmer picture. They warn that Britain enters this crisis in considerably worse economic shape than it did four years ago, when the EU and UK began weaning themselves off affordable Russian gas and oil in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict — a transition that already strained household finances and energy infrastructure.
Former Bank of England deputy governor Howard Davies drew a stark historical parallel this week, suggesting the UK may be edging toward an energy crunch reminiscent of the 1970s — when oil prices quadrupled in the wake of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war as Arab producers imposed a sweeping embargo on Western nations. Davies cautioned that constrained Middle East supply could keep prices elevated for the foreseeable future — if not at $150 a barrel, then well above the roughly $60 level seen before the conflict erupted.
The numbers underscore the severity of the moment: UK natural gas prices have more than doubled since December, while Brent crude — hovering near $60 a barrel before hostilities broke out — briefly surged past $116 earlier this week before retreating to approximately $100 a barrel by Wednesday.
The warning comes as energy importers across Europe bear the brunt of a violent price surge triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February and the cascade of retaliatory strikes that followed. The fallout has effectively sealed off the Strait of Hormuz — the critical maritime corridor responsible for roughly one-fifth of the world's oil shipments — strangling global supply chains and sending fuel and production costs spiraling.
In a blogpost authored by senior IMF officials, including chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the Fund cautioned that governments carrying heavy debt burdens would have scant capacity to absorb the blow, leaving ordinary households and businesses dangerously exposed. The post warned that the war's economic ripple effects would be "both global and highly uneven," with select nations — prominently including the UK — facing a renewed and painful squeeze on living standards.
Britain and Italy rank among the most vulnerable economies, with surging energy bills threatening to reignite cost-of-living pressures, the IMF noted. By contrast, France and Spain are comparatively insulated, buoyed by their heavier investment in nuclear and renewable power infrastructure.
Despite the gathering storm, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to project calm on Monday, urging citizens to "act as normal," and insisting that domestic fuel supplies remain secure.
Yet economists paint a far grimmer picture. They warn that Britain enters this crisis in considerably worse economic shape than it did four years ago, when the EU and UK began weaning themselves off affordable Russian gas and oil in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict — a transition that already strained household finances and energy infrastructure.
Former Bank of England deputy governor Howard Davies drew a stark historical parallel this week, suggesting the UK may be edging toward an energy crunch reminiscent of the 1970s — when oil prices quadrupled in the wake of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war as Arab producers imposed a sweeping embargo on Western nations. Davies cautioned that constrained Middle East supply could keep prices elevated for the foreseeable future — if not at $150 a barrel, then well above the roughly $60 level seen before the conflict erupted.
The numbers underscore the severity of the moment: UK natural gas prices have more than doubled since December, while Brent crude — hovering near $60 a barrel before hostilities broke out — briefly surged past $116 earlier this week before retreating to approximately $100 a barrel by Wednesday.
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