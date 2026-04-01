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Montreal Startup Launches Construction Of Canada's First Autonomous 'Dark Factory'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Relocalize today announced the start of construction on Canada's first autonomous“dark factory,” a robotics- and AI-driven micro-factory designed to produce cold-chain products locally and on demand. The facility will be built in Montréal and will mark the first deployment of its distributed manufacturing platform in the country.
The factory will make 100% water cold packs for food and pharmaceutical last mile cold chain deliveries. By producing cold packs locally and on demand, the system eliminates the conventional supply chain in which gel-based cold packs are manufactured centrally, transported long distances, and frozen in cold storage warehouses for more than 30 days before being delivered to customers.
Relocalize has signed a confidential supply agreement with a major direct-to-consumer cold chain customer for cold packs from the Montréal facility. The customer's name is being kept confidential for competitive reasons.
“Canada has the talent and industrial capability to build world-leading advanced manufacturing technologies,” said Wayne McIntyre, CEO and co-founder of Relocalize.“But global trade is changing quickly, and we need to act with urgency. Our Montréal micro-factory will both supply customers and serve as a lighthouse demonstration project. I believe Canada can become a centre of excellence in an entirely new field of manufacturing: autonomous distributed production systems.”
The Montréal deployment represents a major milestone for the company as it transitions from early pilots to commercial scale-up.
Alongside the launch, Relocalize also announced the second closing of a $7 million seed extension led by Desjardins Capital, and the first financial closing of a $2.5M investment by its partner CVW Sustainable Royalties, under an agreement for up to $22.5 million in deployment capital.
“We believe that innovative technologies are critical to creating economic growth while meeting the world's sustainability ambitions,” said Akshay Dubey, CEO of CVW Sustainable Royalties.“Relocalize is well positioned to lead that transition by disrupting a legacy industry, and we're excited to partner with them to support the expansion of a network of facilities that reduce supply chain costs and related CO2 emissions while delivering a premium product.”
The launch of the Montréal facility marks the first deployment of the company's autonomous manufacturing technology in Canada, and the beginning of a broader rollout of micro-factories across North America and Europe.
About Relocalize
Relocalize is a Montréal-based advanced manufacturing company developing autonomous micro-factories that localize the production of cold-chain products such as 100% water cold packs and packaged ice. The company's systems produce these products directly at distribution and fulfillment centres for food and pharmaceutical cold-chain applications.
The factory will make 100% water cold packs for food and pharmaceutical last mile cold chain deliveries. By producing cold packs locally and on demand, the system eliminates the conventional supply chain in which gel-based cold packs are manufactured centrally, transported long distances, and frozen in cold storage warehouses for more than 30 days before being delivered to customers.
Relocalize has signed a confidential supply agreement with a major direct-to-consumer cold chain customer for cold packs from the Montréal facility. The customer's name is being kept confidential for competitive reasons.
“Canada has the talent and industrial capability to build world-leading advanced manufacturing technologies,” said Wayne McIntyre, CEO and co-founder of Relocalize.“But global trade is changing quickly, and we need to act with urgency. Our Montréal micro-factory will both supply customers and serve as a lighthouse demonstration project. I believe Canada can become a centre of excellence in an entirely new field of manufacturing: autonomous distributed production systems.”
The Montréal deployment represents a major milestone for the company as it transitions from early pilots to commercial scale-up.
Alongside the launch, Relocalize also announced the second closing of a $7 million seed extension led by Desjardins Capital, and the first financial closing of a $2.5M investment by its partner CVW Sustainable Royalties, under an agreement for up to $22.5 million in deployment capital.
“We believe that innovative technologies are critical to creating economic growth while meeting the world's sustainability ambitions,” said Akshay Dubey, CEO of CVW Sustainable Royalties.“Relocalize is well positioned to lead that transition by disrupting a legacy industry, and we're excited to partner with them to support the expansion of a network of facilities that reduce supply chain costs and related CO2 emissions while delivering a premium product.”
The launch of the Montréal facility marks the first deployment of the company's autonomous manufacturing technology in Canada, and the beginning of a broader rollout of micro-factories across North America and Europe.
About Relocalize
Relocalize is a Montréal-based advanced manufacturing company developing autonomous micro-factories that localize the production of cold-chain products such as 100% water cold packs and packaged ice. The company's systems produce these products directly at distribution and fulfillment centres for food and pharmaceutical cold-chain applications.
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