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Lifebit Launches System Health Observability To Scale Operational Governance In Trusted Research Environments
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lifebit, a global leader in federated, AI-powered Trusted Research Environments (TREs), today announced the launch of System Health Observability on the Lifebit Federated Platform. This new capability delivers a centralized, real-time view of system configuration across workspaces and organisations, alongside the health of patient data databases and object storage. It also provides visibility into configured compute limits, data lifecycle rules (ie. data versioning, data retention etc.) and system database activity. This empowers administrators to monitor, standardize, and continuously improve operational performance and governance across complex TRE infrastructures.
Trusted Research Environments are built on strong principles such as federation and the Five Safes framework-safe people, safe projects, safe settings, safe data, and safe outputs. However, translating these principles into consistent, day-to-day operational controls remains a significant burden - and often impractical - for administrators. In practice, this often results in fragmented configurations, inconsistent or no enforcement across workspaces, and time-intensive audit preparation and inspections.
Lifebit's System Health Observability addresses this challenge by embedding single-pane visibility, management capabilities, actionable recommendations, and governance workflows directly into the platform. This enables organisations to continuously assess how effectively their environments operate, identify compute and storage bottlenecks, detect abnormal activity patterns, and ensure alignment with federation and the Five Safes framework best practices. In addition, it complements Lifebit's recently announced Security Posture Management by operationalising governance and enabling continuous assurance across complex TRE environments, thereby reducing security risks at scale.
“Trusted Research Environments depend not only on strong design, but on the consistent operational execution of governance controls over time,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit.“Following the launch of Security Posture Management, System Health Observability builds on this foundation by addressing how poor operational practices can lead to security risks. It provides administrators with a clear, actionable view of their entire system's health-enabling them to reduce control drift, strengthen compliance, and ensure trust is maintained at scale.
This is where governance stops being reactive-and becomes continuous, intelligent, and built into the system itself.”
Lifebit's System Health Observability consolidates visibility into a single interface, eliminating the need for fragmented tooling, manual tracking, and the associated costs and inefficiencies. It significantly reduces the time required to gather audit evidence while lowering the operational burden of data lifecycle management, system monitoring, and issue resolution. Administrators can quickly identify gaps, prioritise high-impact actions, and navigate directly to relevant configurations to remediate issues.
These capabilities translate into measurable organisational outcomes: reduced risk and impact of security incidents, faster audit readiness, improved cost efficiency, and increased research throughput - bringing federation and the Five Safes principles to life through consistent, scalable operational execution.
About System Health Observability on the Lifebit Federated Platform
System Health Observability enables organisations to continuously monitor, assess, and improve the operational health of their Trusted Research Environments through embedded visibility and actionable recommendations.
Key functionalities include:
✅ Centralised Dashboard & Recommendations
Gain a unified view of operational configurations, performance and recommendations across procurement, organisation, and workspace levels.
✅ Coverage and Control Visibility
Understand where controls are fully enabled, partially implemented, or missing-helping eliminate inconsistencies across user workspaces, cloud environments and organisations
✅ Impact-Based Prioritisation
Focus on high-impact actions first, with recommendations ranked to accelerate meaningful improvements in operational efficiency, security and compliance.
✅ Actionable Guidance and Navigation
Access detailed explanations and direct links to configuration areas, enabling fast point-n-click remediation and standardisation.
✅ Continuous Operational Monitoring
Maintain continuous visibility into system health by assessing how effectively environments operate, identifying compute and storage bottlenecks, detecting abnormal activity patterns, and ensuring alignment with federation and the Five Safes framework best practices. Ultimately, this ensures that new workspaces and configurations remain consistently aligned with governance policies over time.
About Lifebit
Lifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered health data intelligence platforms. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery and decisions.
Our platform is trusted by the largest number of governments and leading commercial organisations, to securely manage and analyse over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries. This includes the USA-NIH, UK- Genomics England, Singapore's Ministry of Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, United Health Group, FlatIron Health and 23andMe, among others.
With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives worldwide.
Book a free Lifebit Federated Platform demo today and discover your solution→
Trusted Research Environments are built on strong principles such as federation and the Five Safes framework-safe people, safe projects, safe settings, safe data, and safe outputs. However, translating these principles into consistent, day-to-day operational controls remains a significant burden - and often impractical - for administrators. In practice, this often results in fragmented configurations, inconsistent or no enforcement across workspaces, and time-intensive audit preparation and inspections.
Lifebit's System Health Observability addresses this challenge by embedding single-pane visibility, management capabilities, actionable recommendations, and governance workflows directly into the platform. This enables organisations to continuously assess how effectively their environments operate, identify compute and storage bottlenecks, detect abnormal activity patterns, and ensure alignment with federation and the Five Safes framework best practices. In addition, it complements Lifebit's recently announced Security Posture Management by operationalising governance and enabling continuous assurance across complex TRE environments, thereby reducing security risks at scale.
“Trusted Research Environments depend not only on strong design, but on the consistent operational execution of governance controls over time,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit.“Following the launch of Security Posture Management, System Health Observability builds on this foundation by addressing how poor operational practices can lead to security risks. It provides administrators with a clear, actionable view of their entire system's health-enabling them to reduce control drift, strengthen compliance, and ensure trust is maintained at scale.
This is where governance stops being reactive-and becomes continuous, intelligent, and built into the system itself.”
Lifebit's System Health Observability consolidates visibility into a single interface, eliminating the need for fragmented tooling, manual tracking, and the associated costs and inefficiencies. It significantly reduces the time required to gather audit evidence while lowering the operational burden of data lifecycle management, system monitoring, and issue resolution. Administrators can quickly identify gaps, prioritise high-impact actions, and navigate directly to relevant configurations to remediate issues.
These capabilities translate into measurable organisational outcomes: reduced risk and impact of security incidents, faster audit readiness, improved cost efficiency, and increased research throughput - bringing federation and the Five Safes principles to life through consistent, scalable operational execution.
About System Health Observability on the Lifebit Federated Platform
System Health Observability enables organisations to continuously monitor, assess, and improve the operational health of their Trusted Research Environments through embedded visibility and actionable recommendations.
Key functionalities include:
✅ Centralised Dashboard & Recommendations
Gain a unified view of operational configurations, performance and recommendations across procurement, organisation, and workspace levels.
✅ Coverage and Control Visibility
Understand where controls are fully enabled, partially implemented, or missing-helping eliminate inconsistencies across user workspaces, cloud environments and organisations
✅ Impact-Based Prioritisation
Focus on high-impact actions first, with recommendations ranked to accelerate meaningful improvements in operational efficiency, security and compliance.
✅ Actionable Guidance and Navigation
Access detailed explanations and direct links to configuration areas, enabling fast point-n-click remediation and standardisation.
✅ Continuous Operational Monitoring
Maintain continuous visibility into system health by assessing how effectively environments operate, identifying compute and storage bottlenecks, detecting abnormal activity patterns, and ensuring alignment with federation and the Five Safes framework best practices. Ultimately, this ensures that new workspaces and configurations remain consistently aligned with governance policies over time.
About Lifebit
Lifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered health data intelligence platforms. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery and decisions.
Our platform is trusted by the largest number of governments and leading commercial organisations, to securely manage and analyse over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries. This includes the USA-NIH, UK- Genomics England, Singapore's Ministry of Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, United Health Group, FlatIron Health and 23andMe, among others.
With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives worldwide.
Book a free Lifebit Federated Platform demo today and discover your solution→
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