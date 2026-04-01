MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gold Runner Exploration Announces Closing of Upsized Institutionally Supported Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units for $3.1 Million

April 01, 2026 7:45 AM EDT | Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) (" Gold Runner " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated March 10, 2026 and March 23, 2026, and due to strong demand, the Company has closed its institutionally supported, non-brokered private placement financing (the " Offering ") for proceeds of approximately $3,100,000 consisting of 154,931 Critical Minerals Exploration Tax Credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units (" FT Units ") of the Company at a price of $1.45 per FT Unit and 1,983,000 charity flow-through Units (" Charity FT Units ", and collectively with the " FT Units ", the " Units ")) at a price of $1.45 per Charity FT Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (" Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (the " Warrants "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of $1.50 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The securities issued under the Offering have a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Offering remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " Exchange ").

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration of the Company's Golden Girl property (" Golden Girl Property ") situated in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Company optioned the Golden Girl Property from the B- ALL Syndicate (" B-ALL "), the same team that generated and staked Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT) Surebet Discovery and contributed to advancing that discovery to where it is today. The B-ALL Syndicate also generated and staked the Big One discovery that was subsequently optioned to Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV: JUGR) and is situated adjacent to Galore Creek. Golden Girl is located approximately mid-way between Goliath's Surebet Discovery and Juggernaut's Big One discovery.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chris Wensley, stated, "Completion of this offering means that the 2026 Golden Girl exploration program is fully funded and is set to kick off in the coming months. Moreover, under the terms of the Golden Girl Option Agreement, we are now sufficiently funded to meet our expenditure obligations through October 1, 2029. Having raised $8,470,000 since November 28, 2025, and with an extremely tight share structure of approximately 18 million shares issued and outstanding, the Company enjoys very strong footing moving forward. We are very eager and excited to commence our summer exploration program, expand on the high-grade results from B-ALL's initial sampling, and establish clearly defined and plentiful targets for follow-up drilling of this brand new discovery."

The Golden Girl Property is only 17 kilometers (" km ") from the Snip Mine and 14 km from the Bronson Air Strip, making for cost-effective exploration in the heart of the Golden Triangle of North-Western British Columbia. The recent exploration, conducted by B-ALL, has identified a large new gold-silver system measuring 12 km by 7 km on the Golden Girl Property. The system features a gold-rich core surrounded by a silver-rich halo. Highlights from the 2024 exploration program include grab samples assaying up to 11.28 grams per ton (" g/t ") Au (gold), 3,262 g/t Ag (silver), 5.37% Cu (copper), 20% Pb (lead), and 14.15% Zn (zinc) and channel cuts assaying up to 3.74 g/t Au, 2105.45 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu, 5.48% Pb and 7.42% Zn.

The Offering qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) and each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company that will qualify as a CMETC "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The Company will incur expenditures that will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the purchasers of the Units with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to Leede Financial Inc., Research Capital Corp. Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. consisting of an aggregate of $44,387.16 in cash and 42,837 broker warrants, with each broker warrant exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance at a price of $1.50 per Common Share.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chris Wensley, Director & Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Wensley, Chief Executive Officer and Director

639 5th Ave, Suite 1250

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0M9

Website:

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the expected expenditure of the proceeds of the Offering, relating to the properties exploration work and its results and potential, interpretations prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys, studies and interpretations of historical exploration and geological information, permitting, licences, environmental laws and regulations, changes in government regulations and laws, obtaining social licence to explore and operate, community engagements, timing of exploration activities, economic, competitive, reliance on third parties, the actual results of operations, and other risks of the natural resources industry, and mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information and these include Exchange approval on the Offering, the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at . The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE







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Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.