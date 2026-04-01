MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) MineHub Strengthens Competitive Position with Artificial Intelligence

April 01, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: MineHub Technologies Inc.

MineHub is leveraging artificial intelligence ("AI") to enhance its digital supply chain platform and drive growth in the commodity markets. The Company is committed to ongoing investment in AI and related technologies to support long-term growth and competitiveness in the industry.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) (" MineHub " or the " Company "), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce its artificial intelligence strategy for 2026.

As a key component of its growth strategy, MineHub is investing in AI tooling and has established an internal AI committee to oversee the development and implementation of its AI strategy. The Company is also upskilling its team of commodities domain knowledge experts and engineers to drive further innovation and development.

Andrea Aranguren, President and CEO of MineHub commented: "MineHub's acquisition of Jules AI marked a significant milestone in our AI journey. Unlike software that performs isolated tasks, MineHub coordinates complex supply chains across dozens of counterparties, document formats, and regulatory requirements. AI enhances our platform - automating document processing and learning customer specific workflows, ultimately building institutional knowledge that strengthens our platform and enables more powerful tools. By leveraging AI, we improve the customer experience, reduce costs, and increase efficiency are at the beginning of an amplified suite of products and services within an interconnected platform which we believe will drive business growth and profitability."

MineHub's AI strategy is centered on the following key areas:

The Company's AI technology is being trained to recognize and extract relevant data from complex documents, such as contracts, invoices, and bills of lading. This will enable MineHub to automate manual processes, reduce errors, and provide real-time insights to customers.MineHub's AI agent has been designed to learn and adapt to the unique workflows and business rules of each customer, enabling the Company to provide customized solutions and improve the overall efficiency of commodity supply chains.The Company's AI strategy includes integrating with downstream systems, such as assays, invoicing, and demurrage systems, to provide a seamless and connected experience for customers.

In 2026, MineHub will continue to invest in its AI capabilities, upskilling its team of commodities domain knowledge experts and engineers to drive further innovation and development. The complexity and sophistication of the platform may make it challenging for others to match the level of expertise and service offerings. With its commitment to delivering exceptional customer value, MineHub may be well-positioned for long-term growth and success in the commodity supply chain industry.

In addition, the Company would like to announce the departure of Esther Babb from her postion as Chief Operating Officer. The Board sincerely thanks Ms. Babb for her contributions over the past year and wishes her the very best in her future endeavors.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email ... or visit our website at . Tel: (778) 373-3747

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.







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Source: MineHub Technologies Inc.