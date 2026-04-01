Milliporesigma Completes Acquisition Of JSR Life Sciences' Chromatography Business, Expanding Protein A Capabilities And Downstream Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlington, Massachusetts, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Broadens downstream purification portfolio with next-generation Protein A chromatography for scalable manufacturing Integrated downstream workflows to improve productivity and help speed access to critical therapies

MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, today announced that it has successfully closed the acquisition of the chromatography business of JSR Life Sciences.

The acquisition adds AmsphereTM Protein A resins and advanced Protein A chromatography capabilities to MilliporeSigma's downstream processing portfolio, enabling efficient, scalable purification of monoclonal antibodies. Combined with MilliporeSigma's established downstream portfolio, these capabilities help customers improve productivity and support reliable manufacturing from development through commercial scale.

“This acquisition expands our downstream purification capabilities at a time when customers are pushing to scale biologics faster and more efficiently,” said Sebastián Arana, Head of Process Solutions, Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.“With expanded Protein A offerings, we can help customers strengthen process consistency, support reliable manufacturing at scale, and ultimately accelerate access to critical therapies.”

With the acquisition, MilliporeSigma adds a Belgium-based chromatography team of more than 50 employees that supplies chromatography solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers worldwide. The team brings strong technical support and application know-how that will further strengthen MilliporeSigma's downstream offering for antibody purification. The chromatography business will be integrated into MilliporeSigma's Process Solutions portfolio, which supports customers across biopharmaceutical manufacturing from process development to full-scale manufacturing.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 27,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2025, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21.1 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark“Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit .

Follow MilliporeSigma on X (formerly Twitter) @MilliporeSigma, on Facebook @MilliporeSigma and on LinkedIn.

Attachment

MilliporeSigma Completes Acquisition of JSR Life Sciences' Chromatography Business

CONTACT: Tyler Gagnon MilliporeSigma +1 339-999-7111...