Merck Completes Acquisition Of JSR Life Sciences' Chromatography Business, Expanding Protein A Capabilities And Downstream Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Darmstadt, Germany, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Broadens downstream purification portfolio with next-generation Protein A chromatography for scalable manufacturing Integrated downstream workflows to improve productivity and help speed access to critical therapies

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that it has successfully closed the acquisition of the chromatography business of JSR Life Sciences.

The acquisition adds AmsphereTM Protein A resins and advanced Protein A chromatography capabilities to Merck's downstream processing portfolio, enabling efficient, scalable purification of monoclonal antibodies. Combined with Merck's established downstream portfolio, these capabilities help customers improve productivity and support reliable manufacturing from development through commercial scale.

“This acquisition expands our downstream purification capabilities at a time when customers are pushing to scale biologics faster and more efficiently,” said Sebastián Arana, Head of Process Solutions, Life Science business of Merck.“With expanded Protein A offerings, we can help customers strengthen process consistency, support reliable manufacturing at scale, and ultimately accelerate access to critical therapies.”

With the acquisition, Merck adds a Belgium-based chromatography team of more than 50 employees that supplies chromatography solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers worldwide. The team brings strong technical support and application know-how that will further strengthen Merck's downstream offering for antibody purification. The chromatography business will be integrated into Merck's Process Solutions portfolio, which supports customers across biopharmaceutical manufacturing from process development to full-scale manufacturing.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2025, Merck generated sales of € 21.1 billion in 65 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

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Merck Completes Acquisition of JSR Life Sciences' Chromatography Business

CONTACT: Jenny Wuestner Merck +4915114543158...