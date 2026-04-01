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US-Israeli Strike on Karaj Residential Building Leaves Four Dead
(MENAFN) At least four people were killed and eight others wounded after a US-Israeli attack struck a four-story residential building in the Mehrshahr district of Karaj, a city in Iran’s Alborz province located west of Tehran, on Wednesday morning, according to reports. The strike has caused significant local alarm and disrupted daily life in the area.
Iranian media also indicated that parts of the capital, Tehran, were targeted during simultaneous attacks. While details remain limited, no official statements have yet been issued regarding the extent of the damage or possible additional casualties in Tehran. The incidents mark a continuation of escalating tensions in the region and raise further concerns over the safety of civilian populations amid ongoing military operations.
Iranian media also indicated that parts of the capital, Tehran, were targeted during simultaneous attacks. While details remain limited, no official statements have yet been issued regarding the extent of the damage or possible additional casualties in Tehran. The incidents mark a continuation of escalating tensions in the region and raise further concerns over the safety of civilian populations amid ongoing military operations.
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