Professor of English Literature, University of Oxford

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Kate McLoughlin is a Professor of English Literature at the University of Oxford and a Fellow of Harris Manchester College. She has published widely on war literature, including Veteran Poetics: British Literature in the Age of Mass Warfare (2018), Authoring War: The Literary Representation of War from the Iliad to Iraq (2011) and The Cambridge Companion to War Writing (2009). She is currently writing a literary history of silence funded by a Major Research Fellowship from the Leverhulme Trust.



2016–present Professor of English Literature, University of Oxford

2014–2016 Associate Professor of English Literature, University of Oxford

2013–2014 Reader in English Literature, Birkbeck, University of London

2012–2013 Senior Lecturer in English Literature, Birkbeck, University of London

2010–2012 Lecturer in English Literature, Birkbeck, University of London

2010–2010 Senior Lecturer in English Literature, University of Glasgow

2006–2010 Lecturer in English Literature, University of Glasgow

1999–2001 Assistant Counsel, Office of the Parliamentary Counsel 1994–1999 Policy Lawyer, Government Legal Service



2004 University of Oxford, PhD / English Literature

2002 University of Oxford, MSt / Research Methods in English (Modern Period)

1994 Inns of Court School of Law, Vocational Course for the Bar

1993 University of Cambridge, MPhil / Renaissance Literature

1992 City University, London, Diploma in Law 1991 University of Oxford, MA / English Language and Literature



2019 British Literature in Transition: 1960-1980 - Flower Power, editor

2018 Veteran Poetics: British Literature in the Age of Mass Warfare, 1790-2015, author

2018 The First World War: Literature, Culture, Modernity, co-editor

2017 Writing War, Writing Lives, co-editor

2013 The Modernist Party, editor

2011 Plums, author

2011 Authoring War: The Literary Representation of War from the Iliad to Iraq, author

2009 The Cambridge Companion to War Writing, editor

2007 Martha Gellhorn: The War Writer in the Field and in the Text, author 2007 Tove Jansson Rediscovered, co-editor



2019 Major Research Fellowship Role: PI Funding Source: Leverhulme Trust

2017 Mellon-Sawyer Seminar Funding Role: CI Funding Source: Mellon Foundation

2014 Landmark Conference Funding Role: CI Funding Source: British Academy

2013 Mid-Career Fellowship Role: PI Funding Source: British Academy

2002 Doctoral Funding Role: Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Council 1992 Master's Funding Role: Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Board

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