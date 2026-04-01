Kate Mcloughlin
- Professor of English Literature, University of Oxford
Kate McLoughlin is a Professor of English Literature at the University of Oxford and a Fellow of Harris Manchester College. She has published widely on war literature, including Veteran Poetics: British Literature in the Age of Mass Warfare (2018), Authoring War: The Literary Representation of War from the Iliad to Iraq (2011) and The Cambridge Companion to War Writing (2009). She is currently writing a literary history of silence funded by a Major Research Fellowship from the Leverhulme Trust.Experience
- 2016–present Professor of English Literature, University of Oxford 2014–2016 Associate Professor of English Literature, University of Oxford 2013–2014 Reader in English Literature, Birkbeck, University of London 2012–2013 Senior Lecturer in English Literature, Birkbeck, University of London 2010–2012 Lecturer in English Literature, Birkbeck, University of London 2010–2010 Senior Lecturer in English Literature, University of Glasgow 2006–2010 Lecturer in English Literature, University of Glasgow 1999–2001 Assistant Counsel, Office of the Parliamentary Counsel 1994–1999 Policy Lawyer, Government Legal Service
- 2004 University of Oxford, PhD / English Literature 2002 University of Oxford, MSt / Research Methods in English (Modern Period) 1994 Inns of Court School of Law, Vocational Course for the Bar 1993 University of Cambridge, MPhil / Renaissance Literature 1992 City University, London, Diploma in Law 1991 University of Oxford, MA / English Language and Literature
- 2019 British Literature in Transition: 1960-1980 - Flower Power, editor 2018 Veteran Poetics: British Literature in the Age of Mass Warfare, 1790-2015, author 2018 The First World War: Literature, Culture, Modernity, co-editor 2017 Writing War, Writing Lives, co-editor 2013 The Modernist Party, editor 2011 Plums, author 2011 Authoring War: The Literary Representation of War from the Iliad to Iraq, author 2009 The Cambridge Companion to War Writing, editor 2007 Martha Gellhorn: The War Writer in the Field and in the Text, author 2007 Tove Jansson Rediscovered, co-editor
- 2019 Major Research Fellowship Role: PI Funding Source: Leverhulme Trust 2017 Mellon-Sawyer Seminar Funding Role: CI Funding Source: Mellon Foundation 2014 Landmark Conference Funding Role: CI Funding Source: British Academy 2013 Mid-Career Fellowship Role: PI Funding Source: British Academy 2002 Doctoral Funding Role: Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Council 1992 Master's Funding Role: Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Board
- WAR-Net
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment