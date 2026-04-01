DRM In The Media And Entertainment Market, 2026-2030 & 2035 - Featuring Strategic Analysis Of Google, Microsoft, Irdeto, Apple, Vitrium Systems And Other Key Players

Dublin, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Rights Management in Media and Entertainment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The digital rights management (DRM) in media and entertainment market is on a rapidly upward trajectory. Current estimates indicate growth from $3.97 billion in 2025 to $4.75 billion in 2026, driven by multiple factors such as the proliferation of digital media channels, rise in video-on-demand platforms, and increased incidents of digital piracy. The market is projected to grow to $9.56 billion by 2030, spurred by rising demand for secure OTT streaming, blockchain-based rights management, and AI-driven content security.

The swelling demand for OTT content is a major catalyst, as digital rights management ensures that digital content is protected from unauthorized duplication, aligning with content owners' access policies. For example, Ormax Media reported that the OTT audience in India grew to over 481 million in 2023, a 13.5% increase from 2022. This surge in OTT consumption significantly fuels the DRM market.

Leading companies within the DRM space are increasingly forging partnerships to broaden their reach and enhance offerings. CDNetworks collaborated with Irdeto, integrating DRM capabilities into their media delivery platform, a move expected to boost content protection. In April 2025, Vobile Group Inc. acquired Pex Inc., aiming to strengthen its leadership in DRM through advanced content identification technologies.

Prominent players in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Irdeto BV, Apple Inc., Bitmovin Inc., Kudelski Group, Intertrust Technologies Corporation, and others. Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2025, with significant participation from regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and more.

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Markets Covered: Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Applications (Mobile Content, VoD, Mobile Gaming and Apps, EBook); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Printing and Publication, Educational, Television and Film)

Companies Mentioned: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Irdeto BV, Apple Inc., Vitrium Systems Inc., and more.

Countries and Regions: Comprehensive coverage across global regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Benefit from five years of historical data and a decade of forecasts, coupled with data segmentation and ratio analysis to help mark strategic roadmaps and drive growth in the digital rights management space.

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