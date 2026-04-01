Global Industry Analysts, Inc., Rebrands To Market Glass, Inc., An Agentic AI Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Analysis in the AI Era

SAN JOSE, California, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Industry Analysts, Inc., founded in 1987 as an off-the-shelf publisher of market research reports, announces a major rebrand of the company's name to Market Glass, Inc. (MGI). The company's research portal StrategyR has now transitioned to a first-in-class agentic AI solution.

In this context, the company's founder and industry veteran, Mr. Ram K Reddy, stated“The collective knowledge and experience of more than 1.4 million domain experts we track from industry, academia, and trade & industry sources constitutes the core value of our research offerings. We're strongly committed to serve our thousands of valued customers with the best of what AI has to offer”.

The MGI platform AcumenXTM enables seamless AI adoption without reliance on foundation model LLMs, helping mitigate synthetic data infiltration and minimize bias. At the core of the platform is a massive repository of original trusted sources including domain expert insights and other validated third-party content – curated and ranked for contextual relevance. A suite of vertical AI tools delivers high-quality market analyses to our reports and allows our subscriber teams to collaboratively build bespoke updates.

About Market Glass, Inc.

Market Glass Inc. (MGI) is a first-in-class Agentic Enterprise AI Platform specifically designed for Market & Competitive Analysis. We evolved from being pioneers in the off-the-shelf market research industry to being the only peer-to-peer interactive executive platform delivering a vast repository of validated domain expert insights and analyst curated original data sources. Our clients have access to the entire data stack for bespoke edits that go far beyond a conventional dated research report. For additional information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Simi Saroya Sr. Manager, Enterprise Relations Market Glass, Inc. 6150 Hellyer Avenue San Jose, CA 95138, USA Email:... Phone: (+1) 408-528-9966