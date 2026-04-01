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Lavrov Assures Russia’s Stance on Iran
(MENAFN) Russia’s backing of Iran amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict is driven primarily by a commitment to international law and efforts to maintain stability in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.
Lavrov made the comments in an interview with France Televisions published on Thursday, responding to questions about Moscow’s continued support for Tehran following the US and Israeli strikes in late February that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.
“Our primary focus was on upholding international law, not so much on defending Iran, which is more than our ally but is our strategic partner,” he said. “I do not think that the French, who have historically declared their commitment to international law, fail to see what is happening.”
Lavrov criticized US President Donald Trump’s approach, arguing that Trump “doesn't need international law and is guided by his own morality and his own mind.” He added that American interventions in Iraq, Syria, and Libya over the past two decades have worsened conditions, and “the same is now happening with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
He also accused Washington of duplicity, noting that US attacks were carried out “at the height of negotiations” with Tehran. Lavrov further condemned US officials, saying: “When US officials boast with bravado and pride about the cold-blooded killing of Iran’s supreme leader, one can hardly see this as anything other than cynical behavior.”
Lavrov made the comments in an interview with France Televisions published on Thursday, responding to questions about Moscow’s continued support for Tehran following the US and Israeli strikes in late February that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.
“Our primary focus was on upholding international law, not so much on defending Iran, which is more than our ally but is our strategic partner,” he said. “I do not think that the French, who have historically declared their commitment to international law, fail to see what is happening.”
Lavrov criticized US President Donald Trump’s approach, arguing that Trump “doesn't need international law and is guided by his own morality and his own mind.” He added that American interventions in Iraq, Syria, and Libya over the past two decades have worsened conditions, and “the same is now happening with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
He also accused Washington of duplicity, noting that US attacks were carried out “at the height of negotiations” with Tehran. Lavrov further condemned US officials, saying: “When US officials boast with bravado and pride about the cold-blooded killing of Iran’s supreme leader, one can hardly see this as anything other than cynical behavior.”
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