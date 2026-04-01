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Episolo Launches AI App Builder For Revenue-Ready Web Apps
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Episolo today announced the launch of its AI app builder, a platform designed to help founders, product teams, and solo builders turn ideas into revenue-ready web applications faster.
Bringing a software idea to market usually takes multiple tools, technical knowledge, and weeks of work across product, engineering, infrastructure, and deployment. Episolo simplifies that process by allowing users to describe what they want to build in natural language and generate a working web app with core infrastructure already in place.
Rather than stopping at mockups or prototypes, Episolo is built to help users move closer to launch and monetization. The platform includes support for the core systems modern web products need, including authentication, database functionality, email workflows, and deployment, giving users a faster path from idea to usable product.
Episolo is built for startup founders, indie hackers, product managers, and operators who want to validate ideas, launch quickly, and begin creating products with real commercial potential. Instead of spending weeks assembling the technical foundation, users can focus on shaping the product, testing demand, and getting to market sooner.
“Too many ideas never make it to launch because the path from concept to execution is still too slow and fragmented,” said Bugra Ozkan, founder of Episolo.“We built Episolo to help people go from idea to a real web app faster, and ultimately to something that can generate value and revenue.”
The company believes the next generation of AI tools should do more than generate code snippets or visual concepts. They should help people create applications that are not only functional, but also commercially viable. Episolo is designed around that shift, helping users move from prompt to launch with much less friction.
As AI changes how software is created, Episolo aims to make building and launching digital products more accessible for both non-technical founders and experienced builders. By combining AI generation with essential app infrastructure, the platform gives users a practical way to move from idea to market faster.
Bringing a software idea to market usually takes multiple tools, technical knowledge, and weeks of work across product, engineering, infrastructure, and deployment. Episolo simplifies that process by allowing users to describe what they want to build in natural language and generate a working web app with core infrastructure already in place.
Rather than stopping at mockups or prototypes, Episolo is built to help users move closer to launch and monetization. The platform includes support for the core systems modern web products need, including authentication, database functionality, email workflows, and deployment, giving users a faster path from idea to usable product.
Episolo is built for startup founders, indie hackers, product managers, and operators who want to validate ideas, launch quickly, and begin creating products with real commercial potential. Instead of spending weeks assembling the technical foundation, users can focus on shaping the product, testing demand, and getting to market sooner.
“Too many ideas never make it to launch because the path from concept to execution is still too slow and fragmented,” said Bugra Ozkan, founder of Episolo.“We built Episolo to help people go from idea to a real web app faster, and ultimately to something that can generate value and revenue.”
The company believes the next generation of AI tools should do more than generate code snippets or visual concepts. They should help people create applications that are not only functional, but also commercially viable. Episolo is designed around that shift, helping users move from prompt to launch with much less friction.
As AI changes how software is created, Episolo aims to make building and launching digital products more accessible for both non-technical founders and experienced builders. By combining AI generation with essential app infrastructure, the platform gives users a practical way to move from idea to market faster.
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