Iran War Pushes Brazil's IPO And Equity Window To May-June

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- The Iran war has pushed Brazil's equity offering window from March-April to May-June, with multiple deals suspended or downsized amid market volatility

- Banco Pine and Pague Menos raised only half their targets; Riachuelo suspended a R$500 million ($88 million) secondary; Compass's R$5 billion ($877 million) IPO may slip to July

- Expected Selic cuts in 2026 have been halved from 300bp to 150bp, but the 2027 outlook is unchanged - and that longer-term view is what's keeping the IPO pipeline alive

The Brazil IPO market has entered a holding pattern. The equity offering window that banks and issuers had targeted for late March and April has been pushed to May-June as the Iran conflict drives sustained volatility across global markets.

The early signals were clear. Banco Pine and pharmacy chain Pague Menos both launched offerings in the first days of the conflict and raised only half of what they intended. Retailer Riachuelo suspended studies for a secondary offering that could have raised R$500 million ($88 million) on March 20 - and sources indicate the deal will be revisited in the new May-June window.

The Pipeline: Copasa, Aegea, BRK, Compass

The major offerings are stacking up behind a single catalyst: the privatization of Copasa, Minas Gerais's state water utility, via a follow-on offering. Market participants expect Copasa to open the cycle of large deals and set the pricing benchmark for subsequent transactions in the sanitation sector.

Aegea, one of Brazil's largest private water companies, may enter the Copasa privatization as a strategic investor - which would delay its own IPO. BRK, another major sanitation player, is likely to wait for both Copasa and Aegea to price before launching, since comparable valuations are critical for IPO pricing.

Compass, the natural gas distribution subsidiary of Grupo Cosan, had been racing to become the deal that would reopen Brazil's IPO market. The company aims to raise R$5 billion ($877 million), but a shareholder dispute between Cosan, BTG Pactual, and Bradesco over the use of proceeds has delayed the timeline. The IPO could slip to July, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Education company Vitru announced on March 25 that it is evaluating a R$200 million ($35 million) follow-on and is currently testing investor appetite. Additional follow-on offerings, not yet public, are also monitoring the conflict and targeting launches before June.

The Interest Rate Calculus

The conflict has materially changed the short-term rate outlook. Expected Selic cuts in 2026 have been halved - from 300 basis points to 150 - as the Iran energy shock feeds through to inflation expectations. But the 2027 projection remains unchanged, and that is the horizon equity investors are watching.

The yield curve remains downward-sloping, and the Central Bank's focus on 18-month-ahead inflation means the structural case for equities has not broken. What has broken is the near-term confidence needed to price and execute offerings in volatile conditions.

A Global Problem

Brazil is not alone. The US IPO market - the world's largest - also stalled last week with zero deal closings, according to Renaissance Capital. The most anticipated global offering, SpaceX's potential $75 billion IPO, has reportedly filed confidentially and is waiting for market stability.

Consultancy TS Lombard warned that the duration of the Iran war is the essential variable for determining global economic impact, with a prolonged conflict raising US recession risk. For Brazil's IPO pipeline, that translates to a simple equation: if the conflict resolves or stabilizes by May, the window reopens. If it doesn't, the R$6+ billion in planned offerings may face a longer wait.