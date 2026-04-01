African Mining Week (AMW) To Link Investors With Africa's Coal Prospects Amid Rising Global Demand

As disruptions to global shipping routes continue to increase energy prices – with oil prices reaching over $100 per barrel in March 2026 – the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference will connect global investors with emerging supply and investment opportunities across Africa's coal value chain.

The event will feature a panel titled Africa's Mining Opportunity in the Geopolitical Sphere, examining how ongoing geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global shipping routes are reshaping energy markets and creating new opportunities for Africa's coal mining sector.

Coal demand is rising as Asian economies turn to coal to stabilize power generation and mitigate volatility in oil and gas prices caused by ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz - a waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which transports 20% of the world's oil and gas. According to research from Morgan Stanley, coal demand in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan could increase by 1.5 - 2 million tons per month should disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz persist. This represents an 8 - 10% increase in import demand, presenting an opportunity for coal-producing regions such as Africa to expand exports, strengthen revenues and contribute to global energy security.

African producers are already positioning themselves to capitalize on this growing demand. For instance, South African mining company Exxaro Resources targets to increase coal exports by 12% in 2026 to approximately 8 million metric tons (Mt), up from 7.1 million tons in 2025. In 2025, the company reported higher coal production and sales volumes of 39.9 Mt and 39.6 Mt respectively, alongside a 2% increase in coal export volumes, highlighting its potential to contribute to the growing demand.

At the national level, efforts by South Africa to revamp its rail infrastructure will increase export capacity by an additional 6 million tons in 2026, enabling the country to capitalize on the growing coal demand for higher export revenue. Meanwhile, Mozambique's plan to boost coal production by 15% to over 22 million tons in 2026 comes at a strategic moment, positioning the country to benefit from rising coal demand amid ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Zimbabwe, having achieved a 100% increase in coal exports in the first eight months of 2025, is well positioned to leverage its production and export capacity to expand its role in the global coal supply chain. Similarly, Botswana, pursuing a strategy to diversify its mining sector beyond diamonds through expanded coal production, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rising coal demand and oil and gas market disruptions to boost revenue.

Against this backdrop, AMW 2026 will serve as a strategic platform connecting global investors with opportunities across Africa's coal mining value chain - from exploration and project development to infrastructure and export logistics.

Co-located with the Invest in African Energies: African Energy Week conference and exhibition – Africa's premier gathering for energy stakeholders - the event will offer attendees a unique opportunity to engage with stakeholders across both the mining and energy sectors, fostering partnerships that support Africa's growing role in meeting global energy demand.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.