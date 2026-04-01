Apple Tests Siri Feature That Handles Multiple Commands At Once
The feature is being built into iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 operating systems, all of which are expected to launch later this year, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.Recommended For You 'GTA 6' could let you play the entire story with a friend
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The iPhone maker has been readying an improved version of Siri, with technology from Alphabet's Gemini AI model, for release this year. Apple is expected to showcase the revamped Siri and new Apple Intelligence capabilities at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8.
Siri's revamp is a crucial part of Apple's strategy to catch up to its Big Tech peers in the AI race after its initial Apple Intelligence rollout in 2024 met with lukewarm reception.
According to a media report, Apple plans to turn Siri into its first artificial intelligence chatbot, code-named Campos, which will be embedded deeply into the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems and will replace the current Siri interface.
Apple is also looking to open Siri to rival AI services beyond its current partnership with ChatGPT, a media report said last week.ALSO READ
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