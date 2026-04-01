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Haiti Announces Austerity Measures Amid Energy Crisis

Haiti Announces Austerity Measures Amid Energy Crisis


2026-04-01 04:17:21
(MENAFN) The administration of Alix Didier Fils-Aime in Haiti declared on Tuesday a set of austerity measures in response to the armed conflict in Iran, which has disrupted energy supplies worldwide.

Through an official decree, the government unveiled initiatives designed to "further reducing the State’s standard of living."

Among the measures introduced by Haiti’s president are a prohibition on purchasing new vehicles, strict restrictions on official and staff travel abroad limited to essential trips approved by the prime minister, reducing security convoys for public officials to a single vehicle when necessary, and lowering fuel allocations for public institutions, even if this limits their mobility.

The Haitian authorities cited the intensifying attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran and the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz—a key passage for 20% of the world’s maritime oil supply—as factors driving the accelerated rise in global petroleum prices and the risk of supply interruptions.

The government emphasized that "It requires taking all necessary measures to preserve this stability and ensure the provision of basic social services to the population, the State’s capacity to intervene in matters of security expenditure, and the chances of a medium-term recovery of the national economy."

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