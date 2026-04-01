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Russian Military Plane Crashes in Crimea
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that one of its military planes crashed over the Crimean Peninsula, resulting in 29 fatalities.
According to the ministry, the aircraft was carrying 23 passengers and six crew members at the time of the crash.
"During a scheduled flight over the Crimean peninsula on March 31 at around 6:00 PM Moscow time (1500GMT), communication with the An-26 military transport aircraft was lost," the statement said.
A search and rescue team later located the crash site of the An-26, confirming that there were no survivors.
A commission from the ministry has been dispatched to investigate the scene. So far, no signs of external impact on the aircraft have been found, and the preliminary assessment points to a technical malfunction as the likely cause of the incident.
According to the ministry, the aircraft was carrying 23 passengers and six crew members at the time of the crash.
"During a scheduled flight over the Crimean peninsula on March 31 at around 6:00 PM Moscow time (1500GMT), communication with the An-26 military transport aircraft was lost," the statement said.
A search and rescue team later located the crash site of the An-26, confirming that there were no survivors.
A commission from the ministry has been dispatched to investigate the scene. So far, no signs of external impact on the aircraft have been found, and the preliminary assessment points to a technical malfunction as the likely cause of the incident.
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