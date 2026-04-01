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Moci Recalls FORD Taurus, Flex, Explorer, Mustang, Fusion And LINCOLN MKT, MKZ 2015- 2016 Models


2026-04-01 03:01:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Almana Motors Company, Qatar's Ford and Lincoln, has announced the recall of Ford Taurus, Flex, Explorer, Mustang, Fusion and Lincoln MKT, MKZ 2015- 2016 models.

The recall is due to the potential a blank or distorted image appearing on the central display screen when the vehicle is in reverse.

The MoCI said that the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The MoCI has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through its official channels.

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The Peninsula

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