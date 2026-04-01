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Compliquest Launches EU AI Act Training Suite With 8 Dedicated Course Programs
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CompliQuest, an online compliance training platform serving organizations across more than 50 countries, has launched a dedicated EU AI Act training suite consisting of eight course programs designed for developers, deployers, compliance teams, and general staff.
The suite addresses the full scope of the EU AI Act, which entered into force in August 2024 and is being applied in phases through 2027. AI literacy obligations and the ban on prohibited AI practices took effect in February 2025. Full obligations for high risk AI systems take effect in August 2026, creating immediate training demand across all EU regulated industries.
The eight programs cover AI Act compliance from multiple angles. AI Act: Prohibited Uses addresses the practices banned outright under the regulation, including social scoring and manipulative AI. AI Act Compliance for Developers focuses on technical documentation, conformity assessment, and risk management for teams building AI systems. AI Act Compliance for AI Users covers the obligations that apply to organizations deploying third party AI tools. Build Your AI Policy provides a framework for developing internal AI governance policies. Additional programs cover AI cybersecurity compliance, AI and GDPR alignment, ISO standards for AI systems, and responsible AI use.
"The EU AI Act is unlike previous regulations in that it creates different obligations depending on whether an organization develops, deploys, or distributes AI systems," said Ivy Morgan, Senior Content Director at CompliQuest. "Most organizations need to train three distinct audiences: the technical teams building AI, the business teams using AI tools, and the compliance and legal teams overseeing AI governance. A single course cannot cover all three."
Each program is available for individual enrollment or enterprise deployment through the CompliQuest platform, which supports team management, completion tracking, and audit ready reporting. Enterprise clients can also access SCORM export for integration with existing learning management systems.
CompliQuest has trained more than 100,000 compliance professionals worldwide, with programs covering GDPR, NIS2, DORA, HIPAA, FCPA, workplace safety, and cybersecurity. The AI Act training suite expands the platform's catalog to more than 350 programs. Enterprise clients include organizations in financial services, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail, and energy.
CompliQuest is a compliance training platform offering more than 350 programs and 8 professional certification tracks across US, EU, and international regulations. The platform serves individuals and organizations in more than 50 countries. Learn more at
The suite addresses the full scope of the EU AI Act, which entered into force in August 2024 and is being applied in phases through 2027. AI literacy obligations and the ban on prohibited AI practices took effect in February 2025. Full obligations for high risk AI systems take effect in August 2026, creating immediate training demand across all EU regulated industries.
The eight programs cover AI Act compliance from multiple angles. AI Act: Prohibited Uses addresses the practices banned outright under the regulation, including social scoring and manipulative AI. AI Act Compliance for Developers focuses on technical documentation, conformity assessment, and risk management for teams building AI systems. AI Act Compliance for AI Users covers the obligations that apply to organizations deploying third party AI tools. Build Your AI Policy provides a framework for developing internal AI governance policies. Additional programs cover AI cybersecurity compliance, AI and GDPR alignment, ISO standards for AI systems, and responsible AI use.
"The EU AI Act is unlike previous regulations in that it creates different obligations depending on whether an organization develops, deploys, or distributes AI systems," said Ivy Morgan, Senior Content Director at CompliQuest. "Most organizations need to train three distinct audiences: the technical teams building AI, the business teams using AI tools, and the compliance and legal teams overseeing AI governance. A single course cannot cover all three."
Each program is available for individual enrollment or enterprise deployment through the CompliQuest platform, which supports team management, completion tracking, and audit ready reporting. Enterprise clients can also access SCORM export for integration with existing learning management systems.
CompliQuest has trained more than 100,000 compliance professionals worldwide, with programs covering GDPR, NIS2, DORA, HIPAA, FCPA, workplace safety, and cybersecurity. The AI Act training suite expands the platform's catalog to more than 350 programs. Enterprise clients include organizations in financial services, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail, and energy.
CompliQuest is a compliance training platform offering more than 350 programs and 8 professional certification tracks across US, EU, and international regulations. The platform serves individuals and organizations in more than 50 countries. Learn more at
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