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Witkoff Says Iran Talks Expected Imminently
(MENAFN) US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff signaled Friday that diplomatic momentum with Tehran is building, announcing that face-to-face meetings with Iranian officials are expected imminently even as American and Israeli forces continue striking the Islamic Republic.
Speaking at an investment forum in Miami, Witkoff struck a cautiously optimistic tone, pointing to indirect back-channel movement as an encouraging sign.
"We think there will be meetings this week. We're certainly hopeful for it. Ships are passing. That's a very, very good sign, and I think the president wants a peace deal," Witkoff said, signaling Washington's readiness to commit fully to the negotiating table: "My definition of real negotiating would be right here, and we don't leave until we're done, and we've offered that."
President Donald Trump, speaking separately to reporters ahead of his own departure for Miami, was more blunt about Tehran's position on the ground.
"They are being decimated. They are talking, we are talking, now they want to make a deal," Trump said.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that Washington anticipates wrapping up its military campaign against Iran within weeks rather than months, asserting that US objectives remain achievable without committing ground forces to the conflict.
— A War With Mounting Human and Economic Costs —
The stakes could not be higher. The US and Israel have been conducting sustained airstrikes against Iran since February 28, a campaign that has now claimed more than 1,340 lives, according to available figures.
Tehran has struck back hard — launching waves of drones and missiles at Israel, and extending its retaliatory reach into Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations. The counter-strikes have inflicted casualties, caused significant infrastructure damage, rattled global energy markets, and severely disrupted commercial aviation across the region.
The human cost to American forces has also grown, with at least 13 US service members killed since hostilities began — a conflict that continues to drive up energy prices and squeeze shipping traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking at an investment forum in Miami, Witkoff struck a cautiously optimistic tone, pointing to indirect back-channel movement as an encouraging sign.
"We think there will be meetings this week. We're certainly hopeful for it. Ships are passing. That's a very, very good sign, and I think the president wants a peace deal," Witkoff said, signaling Washington's readiness to commit fully to the negotiating table: "My definition of real negotiating would be right here, and we don't leave until we're done, and we've offered that."
President Donald Trump, speaking separately to reporters ahead of his own departure for Miami, was more blunt about Tehran's position on the ground.
"They are being decimated. They are talking, we are talking, now they want to make a deal," Trump said.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that Washington anticipates wrapping up its military campaign against Iran within weeks rather than months, asserting that US objectives remain achievable without committing ground forces to the conflict.
— A War With Mounting Human and Economic Costs —
The stakes could not be higher. The US and Israel have been conducting sustained airstrikes against Iran since February 28, a campaign that has now claimed more than 1,340 lives, according to available figures.
Tehran has struck back hard — launching waves of drones and missiles at Israel, and extending its retaliatory reach into Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations. The counter-strikes have inflicted casualties, caused significant infrastructure damage, rattled global energy markets, and severely disrupted commercial aviation across the region.
The human cost to American forces has also grown, with at least 13 US service members killed since hostilities began — a conflict that continues to drive up energy prices and squeeze shipping traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
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