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Ukraine, Saudi Arabia Forge New Defense Partnership
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday that Kyiv and Riyadh have forged a new defense partnership, marking a significant expansion of military ties between the two nations.
Zelensky, who was visiting the kingdom, revealed via social media that Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense had formally signed a cooperation document — one designed to lay the foundation for future contracts and open channels for technical and investment collaboration between both sides.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Kyiv stands ready to share its hard-won battlefield expertise and defense technologies, with a particular focus on drone and missile countermeasures — capabilities Ukraine has refined under years of active conflict. He stressed that such cooperation held the potential for mutual strategic benefit.
Zelensky further disclosed that Ukrainian military specialists had already been deployed to the kingdom in recent days, conducting preliminary evaluations of ways to bolster Saudi Arabia's air defense systems.
On the diplomatic front, Zelensky held a face-to-face meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The two leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues — including the escalating military tensions across the Middle East and the latest developments in the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
Zelensky, who was visiting the kingdom, revealed via social media that Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense had formally signed a cooperation document — one designed to lay the foundation for future contracts and open channels for technical and investment collaboration between both sides.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Kyiv stands ready to share its hard-won battlefield expertise and defense technologies, with a particular focus on drone and missile countermeasures — capabilities Ukraine has refined under years of active conflict. He stressed that such cooperation held the potential for mutual strategic benefit.
Zelensky further disclosed that Ukrainian military specialists had already been deployed to the kingdom in recent days, conducting preliminary evaluations of ways to bolster Saudi Arabia's air defense systems.
On the diplomatic front, Zelensky held a face-to-face meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The two leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues — including the escalating military tensions across the Middle East and the latest developments in the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
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